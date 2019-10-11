The Down East Boys, 11th Hour and Master’s Voice Release Christmas Albums Ahead of the Holiday Season

Arden, North Carolina (October 11, 2019) — Sonlite Records artists the Down East Boys, 11th Hour and Master’s Voice have released Christmas albums sharing the true meaning of Christmas and celebrating the season. All three are now available.

The Down East Boys are sharing the nativity story on Comfort And Joy, their Christmas EP featuring classic songs, smooth harmonies and a high-energy medley. The voices of lead Ricky Carden, baritone Daryl Paschal, bass Zac Barham and tenor Doug Pittman set the tone for a season of rejoicing.

Beginning with the title track, this collection reminds that Christmas is about celebrating Christ’s birth and the joy and salvation it brought — and still brings us. The lyrics of “Comfort And Joy” say each year, Jesus makes the weary world rejoice, and we should praise Him.

“Glorious Impossible” follows, recounting the miraculous nativity story, telling us to open our hearts and souls to receive His love. The Down East Boys’ rendition of the classic “Little Drummer Boy” is joyful in its message. With happy hearts, we can serve Jesus with whatever gifts we have, no matter how small they seem. The collection also features an up-beat, quartet version of “Children Go Where I Send Thee” and a Celtic feel to the old world tune “Wexford Carol.”

Comfort And Joy closes with “Carol Of The Bells Medley,” a festive, high-energy song that shows the Down East Boys’ vocal talent. The voices come together to create a moving medley, that ends on the note, “Christmas is here!”

11th Hour, The Greatest Gift

The Greatest Gift features familiar, up-beat and joyful songs that spread the news of Christ's birth. Beginning with a festive, "Angels We Have Heard On High," this album immediately shows 11th Hour's vocal talent. With soprano Amber Eppinette taking lead, the song sets the tone of joyful anticipation and celebration during Christmas. Alto Jaquita Lindsey sings lead on the somber "What Child Is This," sharing the Biblical story of Christmas and inspiring reverence toward the miraculous birth of Christ. On "Home For The Holidays," "Christmas Medley – Winter Wonderland, Sleigh Ride, White Christmas," and "Go Tell It On The Mountain," tenor Logan Smith's fresh lead vocals bring holiday cheer and excitement on these traditional Christmas songs. "Joy To The World" embraces the overwhelming happiness Earth felt when Christ was born, while "O Holy Night" is a moment of stillness for quiet worship. The album closes with the title track, written by Allan Eppinette. It's a moving reminder that God sending Jesus to die for our sins and bring salvation will be the greatest gift we ever receive.