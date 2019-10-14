Monday – October 14, 2019

Ad
Triumphant Quartet spends their fourth week at #1 this week with the huge hit single “Going There.”

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
12
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
1(4)
2
2
12
 What Kind of Man Legacy Five
2
3
9
15
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
3
4
4
18
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
3
5
3
13
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
2
6
7
29
 The River Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
7
6
18
 I’d Like to Tell It Again Down East Boys
3
8
11
7
 Alabama Mud Gold City
8
9
5
7
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
5
10
14
11
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
10
11
8
6
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
11
12
13
11
 Uncommon Praise Guardians
6
13
10
18
 God Made a Way Carolina Boys
10
14
21
23
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
15
18
11
 When the Answer Is No Talleys
15
16
26
4
 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet
16
17
22
4
 God Says You Can Hyssongs
17
18
24
3
 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King
18
19
12
6
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
12
20
25
3
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
20
21
20
15
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
8
22
16
9
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
16
23
29
4
 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen
23
24
28
3
 What Only God Can Do Michael Booth
24
25
17
15
 Sing In the Valley Perrys
15
26
30
19
 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family
4
27
19
5
 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour
19
28
35
9
 His Hand Reached Further Down Inspirations
26
29
40
24
 Day One Jason Crabb
7
30
32
10
 Jesus to Me Wisecarvers
30
31
37
3
 Blessed Be the Name of the Lord Steeles
31
32
36
32
 Love All Day Long Nelons
6
33
34
9
 What If He Meant What He Said Mark Lowry
33
34
31
3
 The Healer Has Never Lost His Touch Tribute
28
35
23
6
 Love Still Flows Taylors
23
36
15
11
 Down the Road to Damascus Three Bridges
15
37
27
33
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
2
38
33
2
 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance
33
39
38
3
 Heaven’s Back Yard HIGHROAD
38
40
39
19
 Set Your House In Order Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
8
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

