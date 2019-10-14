Monday – October 14, 2019

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
12
|Going There
|Triumphant Quartet
|
1(4)
|
2
|
2
|
12
|What Kind of Man
|Legacy Five
|
2
|
3
|
9
|
15
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
18
|A Rugged Old Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
|
3
|
5
|
3
|
13
|You’ve Arrived
|Greater Vision
|
2
|
6
|
7
|
29
|The River
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
7
|
6
|
18
|I’d Like to Tell It Again
|Down East Boys
|
3
|
8
|
11
|
7
|Alabama Mud
|Gold City
|
8
|
9
|
5
|
7
|This Is the Place
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
5
|
10
|
14
|
11
|Come Sunday Morning
|Old Paths
|
10
|
11
|
8
|
6
|You Are Loved
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
11
|Uncommon Praise
|Guardians
|
6
|
13
|
10
|
18
|God Made a Way
|Carolina Boys
|
10
|
14
|
21
|
23
|Heaven Is
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
2
|
15
|
18
|
11
|When the Answer Is No
|Talleys
|
15
|
16
|
26
|
4
|Go Ask Moses
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
16
|
17
|
22
|
4
|God Says You Can
|Hyssongs
|
17
|
18
|
24
|
3
|Be That Kind
|Zane & Donna King
|
18
|
19
|
12
|
6
|Keep Me Close
|Whisnants
|
12
|
20
|
25
|
3
|Follow Me to the Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
20
|
21
|
20
|
15
|Resurrection Power
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
8
|
22
|
16
|
9
|Come to the Well
|Kingdom Heirs
|
16
|
23
|
29
|
4
|I’ve Ever Been Glad
|Kingsmen
|
23
|
24
|
28
|
3
|What Only God Can Do
|Michael Booth
|
24
|
25
|
17
|
15
|Sing In the Valley
|Perrys
|
15
|
26
|
30
|
19
|Live Like Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
4
|
27
|
19
|
5
|A Lot With a Little
|11th Hour
|
19
|
28
|
35
|
9
|His Hand Reached Further Down
|Inspirations
|
26
|
29
|
40
|
24
|Day One
|Jason Crabb
|
7
|
30
|
32
|
10
|Jesus to Me
|Wisecarvers
|
30
|
31
|
37
|
3
|Blessed Be the Name of the Lord
|Steeles
|
31
|
32
|
36
|
32
|Love All Day Long
|Nelons
|
6
|
33
|
34
|
9
|What If He Meant What He Said
|Mark Lowry
|
33
|
34
|
31
|
3
|The Healer Has Never Lost His Touch
|Tribute
|
28
|
35
|
23
|
6
|Love Still Flows
|Taylors
|
23
|
36
|
15
|
11
|Down the Road to Damascus
|Three Bridges
|
15
|
37
|
27
|
33
|Like I’m On the Shore
|Erwins
|
2
|
38
|
33
|
2
|This Storm
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
33
|
39
|
38
|
3
|Heaven’s Back Yard
|HIGHROAD
|
38
|
40
|
39
|
19
|Set Your House In Order
|Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
|
8
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
