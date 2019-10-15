The Goulds Sign with Rivergate Talent Agency

Nashville, TN (October 14, 2019) The Goulds are a Southern Gospel trio known for their family harmony and uplifting spirit. They are grabbing the attention of Southern Gospel Music fans and industry professionals across the country which got the attention of Bonnie White and Rivergate Talent. The Goulds are excited to announce that their association with Bonnie White and Rivergate Talent is effective immediately. Bonnie states, “I am very happy and thankful to be working with The Gould Family. This is a family that loves the Lord, loves people and loves the ministry. They are ready and willing to go and minister to people around the globe, wherever God leads them.”

Les Butler states, “I am excited for the Goulds. They are deserving of the blessings they are experiencing these days. What talent! Bonnie White of Rivergate Talent will help to expand their borders. And, Butler Music Group is excited to help them in the business arena as a consultant. Additionally, I am personally very excited to produce their new album for 2020. We have the best songwriters in our industry hard at work writing for this album and Nashville’s best players are on standby to offer their award winning talents to the mix! 2020 is going to be a groundbreaking year for the Goulds!”

The Goulds include Tim Gould, Deb Gould [wife], Christa Gould and Kelsey Gould-Mertens [daughters] and Colton Mertens [son-in-law]. The Goulds have appeared with such artists as The Isaacs, the Kingsmen, The Lesters, The Crist Family, Triumphant Quartet, The Perrys and many more. They have appeared on the main stage of the National Quartet Convention (NQC) and at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo. When Asked about this opportunity, Tim Gould states, “We are excited to be joining the Rivergate Talent Agency and Butler Music Group families as we take a step of faith into full time music ministry.”

To find out more about the Goulds visit their website at www.gouldsmusic.com