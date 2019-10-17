Down East Boys Claim Their Third #1 Song

Arden, North Carolina (October 17, 2019) — The Down East Boys have reached the #1 spot on the Singing News chart for the third time this year with “I’d Like To Tell It Again.” It follows two other #1 songs — “Beat Up Bible” and “Testimony Time” — from their latest album One Day In The Past.“I’d Like To Tell It Again,” a mid-tempo song written by Chris Allman, reminds people to remember the story of Christ told in the Bible and encourages them to spread the gospel. The verses recount Christ’s time on Earth as the chorus proclaims, “I’m sure you’ve heard about Him, but I’d like to tell it again.”

“We are honored to reach the #1 with ‘I’d Like To Tell It Again,’” says lead singer Ricky Carden. “It’s a message that never gets old and challenges all believers to keep sharing the message that has changed lives and continues to do so today.”Listen to “I’d Like To Tell It Again” and the rest of One Day In The Past HERE.

About Down East Boys

For more than 30 years, the Down East Boys quartet has traveled from coast to coast, Canada and Mexico. Starting in eastern North Carolina the group chose the name from that region called Down East, but quickly expanded its ministry and has now recorded more than 20 projects and has had more than 40 songs reach the top of the Singing News charts. The Down East Boys features lead singer Ricky Carden, baritone singer Daryl Paschal, bass singer Zac Barham and tenor singer Doug Pittman, who each bring a richness to the group’s music and have been noted by industry leaders and singers as some of the best. The Down East Boys have been afforded many great accolades to their credit. From performing with many evangelists through the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, singing at Southern Baptist State Conventions and Evangelism conferences all over the country, to all the awards and nominations and the hit songs, nothing changes the goal of this group and that is to share the gospel of Jesus unto all the world.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.