Karen Peck & New River Win At 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards

Popular Group Also A Featured Performer During Gospel Music’s Biggest Night

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (October 17, 2019) Five-time GRAMMY® Award nominated and now seven-time Dove Award-winning family group Karen Peck and New River was honored at last night’s 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards.

The group won the Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year Dove Award for their #1 hit single “I Know I’ll Be There,” penned by Karen Peck Gooch, Dave Clark, and Wayne Haun. Karen Peck & New River was also honored to be a featured performer during the program, singing their number one hit, “Gotta Be Saved.” Other performers included Triumphant Quartet and Joseph Habedank.

When asked about the award Karen Peck Gooch responded, “It was such a beautiful, wonderful time at the GMA 50th Annual Dove Awards Celebration. “I Know I’ll Be There” won Southern Gospel Song of the Year! It was a privilege to write it with Wayne Haun and Dave Clarke. We love the Guardians who were the presenters of this category, which made it even more special. Then tonight KPNR performed with Joseph Habedank and Triumphant on a SG segment. What an honor– I loved every minute of it!”

The group is working on their newest project titled Lift His Name. Their current single, “The River,” has been rising in charts and is currently number 2 in the country.

You can watch the entire GMA Dove Awards show this Sunday night on TBN at 8pm.

About Karen Peck and New River

No doubt the most popular mixed group in Gospel Music, Karen Peck and New River is a powerhouse in the music industry. With hit after hit and multiple number one songs, they are one of the most sought after groups today. Karen is known for her country flair, and for having one of the finest soprano voices in any genre of music. Karen Peck was inducted into the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

With appearances on such prestigious stages as The Grand Ole Opry, The Gaither Homecoming concerts, Opryland Theme Park, Dollywood and Six Flags Over Georgia, New River has firmly established their place at the forefront of Southern Gospel Music. Over the past decade, they have been featured on many television networks, with appearances on TBN’s Praise The Lord, the Grand Ole Opry Live and the popular Gaither Gospel video Series. The group has enjoyed many honors and accolades. They have received numerous industry and fan award nominations and have consistently received radio airplay at stations nationwide.

Hit releases have flowed their way, and they have enjoyed many Number One songs. A few of their other previous popular hits include: “Hold Me While I Cry”, “Just One Touch”, “I Wanna Know”, “God Likes To Work”, “Daddy’s Home”, “When Jesus Passes By”, “God Still Answers Prayer”, “Christian In The House”, “I Know I’ll Be There”, “Gotta Be Saved”,” Pray Now”, “I Am Blessed”, “Calling”, “On The Banks Of The Promised Land”, “Finish Well”, “Revival”, “I Choose Christ”, as well as many others. Additionally, the group’s Number One hit, “Four Days Late”, was also named Song of the Year by readers of The Singing New Magazine in 2001 and the SGMA Awards and continues to be a favorite among audiences.Karen had a feature role in the movie “Joyful Noise”, starring Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah.