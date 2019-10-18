New Music from Kelly Wright – The Love Train

Nashville, TN (October 18, 2019) – Exit 209 Records is proud to present a brand new project from renowned vocalist, Kelly Wright. The Love Train, produced by Tre’ Corley, features ten new songs of love, peace and unity. The project is available today on all digital and streaming platforms.

The Love Train is electric, with influences of gospel, country and pop, woven together to create a unique style that is indicative of Kelly Wright. Songs such as ‘The Love Train’, ‘This Little Light of Mine’ and ‘Free Indeed’ bring a smile with their upbeat grooves while selections such as ‘My America,’ ‘Take a Look Around,’ and ‘Savior’ are thought-provoking and personal. From beginning to end, The Love Train promotes unity and peace, celebrating that we are all brothers and sisters in Christ.

A unique entertainer and accomplished musician, many are familiar with Kelly’s work as an Emmy Award-Winning TV news journalist. For over thirty years, Kelly has reported major news events across the globe, including co-hosting Fox News’ Fox and Friends Weekend and America’s News Headquarters Weekend. Beyond his extensive resume in journalism, Kelly is prolific soloist who has graced stages such as the Apollo Theater, The Cotton Club, The Metropolitan Room and performed on programs with artists like Shirley Caesar, Cissy Houston, the late James Brown, Jonathan Butler and many more.

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow Kelly Wright on social media at @kellywrightmusic, or visit kellywrightworldwide.com