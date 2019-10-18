StowTown Records Celebrates Christmas with Two Holiday Releases

Nashville, TN (October 18, 2019) – StowTown Records is already spreading the joy of Christmas with the release of two highly-anticipated recordings from fan-favorite artists, The Collingsworth Family & The Erwins. Both projects are distributed at digital and retail outlets worldwide via Sony/Provident Distribution.
The Collingsworth Family debuted the recording in front of 5,000 people at their showcase at the National Quartet Convention last month. Phil called that experience “mega exciting, a defining moment!”
Like The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins are spreading Christmas cheer with the release of their first Christmas project, What Christmas Really Means. As we grow up, our understanding of Christmas does, too. The Erwins embrace this with the intentional selection of songs that tell the Biblical Christmas story from beginning to end. These songs celebrate the prophecies about Messiah, the birth of the Christ child, the joyful tidings from angels and the visit from magi. Amidst these are also some familiar hits from Glad, Amy Grant and 4Him, as well as the original title cut, “What Christmas Really Means.”
Christmas Spirit Medley
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Sleigh Ride (Instrumental)
We Do Christmas Like We Mean It
Home For Christmas Medley
Another Christmas Closer
I Call Him Lord
Carol of the Bells (Instrumental)
I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day
Isn’t That Why He Came
Mary, Did You Know?
The Story of the First Christmas
Good Will
Joy To The World (Unspeakable Joy)
Grown Up Christmas List
What Christmas Really Means
His Name Shall Be Called
In the First Light
O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Give Me A Star
The Season of Love
Ordinary Baby
Family group and acclaimed musicians, The Collingsworth Family, are one of Gospel Music’s most beloved artists. As highly accomplished musicians, Phil & Kim Collingsworth, along with their children, Brooklyn (Blair), Courtney (Metz), Phillip and Olivia, have mesmerized audiences all over the world. In addition to singing, the family impresses with their instrumental power: Kim on the piano, Brooklyn and Courtney both on violin, and Phil, Sr. on the trumpet. The Collingsworth Family has been honored by both fans and industry peers alike. Awards and nominations have been bestowed upon them from the Gospel Music Association, the Singing News Fan Awards, and most recently, the Grammy committee. But accolades and awards are not what drive this family’s ministry. Phil & Kim’s entire purpose is to give the talent God has loaned them back to their Creator as a sacrifice of praise.
LINKS:
www.thecollingsworthfamily.com
www.facebook.com/
twitter.com/C_Fam1
www.instagram.com/the_
www.youtube.com/channel/
There is something captivating about the blending and swelling of sibling harmony. When combined with pure talent and a heart for people, you have the incomparable ministry of The Erwins. Keith, Kody, Kris & Katie started singing as soon as they were each able to talk and have essentially spent their entire lives singing in concerts, revivals and conferences. They were signed to StowTown Records in 2015 and have released three projects on the label. Collectively, The Erwins recognize that the Lord doesn’t need them, but chooses to use them and their talents to reach others. With their focus on Christ, this talented group of young people is blazing new trails and proving to their industry peers and fans alike that the future of gospel music is secure.LINKS:
www.erwinministries.com/
www.facebook.com/
twitter.com/erwinministries
www.instagram.com/the_erwins/
www.youtube.com/channel/
StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.
www.stowtownrecords.com/
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.