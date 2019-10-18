Ad
News Ticker

StowTown Records Celebrates Christmas with Two Holiday Releases

October 18, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Nashville, TN (October 18, 2019) – StowTown Records is already spreading the joy of Christmas with the release of two highly-anticipated recordings from fan-favorite artists, The Collingsworth Family & The Erwins. Both projects are distributed at digital and retail outlets worldwide via Sony/Provident Distribution.

All around the world, nothing says Christmas quite like being with family.  A True Family Christmas is just that – a celebration of how The Collingsworth Family celebrates Christmas. Featuring warm, nostalgic harmonies reminiscent of The Carpenters, these carefully selected songs combine the universal feel of Christmas with the unapologetic message that Christmas is all about Christ. With compelling jazz arrangements, vocally and instrumentally, and the harmonies and blend for which The Collingsworth Family is known, there is no doubt that the Christmas season will be brighter with A True Family Christmas as the soundtrack for the holidays
“Without a doubt, A True Family Christmas was THE most fun we’ve ever had as a team in creating a recording,” shares Phil Collingsworth, Sr. “We loved working with Bradley Knight – how quickly he grasped our vocal ranges and appropriate voicings, inversions, and his extraordinary grasp of the Disneyesque Cinematic sound we were going for. It was a joy and pleasure on every level.” From the conception of the project, The Collingsworth Family covered the project in prayer. “The process of the selection of repertoire fell into place so easily,” Phil continues. “We had prayed, as a fleece, that if moving ahead with this recording was God’s perfect timing, that He would help the final selection process to go easy and feel “right” to everyone in the team. Bradley was very involved and made just the right suggestions, at just the right time, and it came together smoothly and quite easily – an answer to prayer! What excitement it was, as we worked our way, over several months, through the process, to end up with a finished product that we’re all so excited to offer our audience.”

The Collingsworth Family debuted the recording in front of 5,000 people at their showcase at the National Quartet Convention last month. Phil called that experience “mega exciting, a defining moment!”

Like The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins are spreading Christmas cheer with the release of their first Christmas project, What Christmas Really Means. As we grow up, our understanding of Christmas does, too. The Erwins embrace this with the intentional selection of songs that tell the Biblical Christmas story from beginning to end. These songs celebrate the prophecies about Messiah, the birth of the Christ child, the joyful tidings from angels and the visit from magi. Amidst these are also some familiar hits from Glad, Amy Grant and 4Him, as well as the original title cut, “What Christmas Really Means.”

“We are blown away by this Christmas project!” Kris Erwin exclaims. “Our producer, Wayne Haun, outdid himself and worked so hard to make this project incredible. We cannot wait for everyone to hear what we believe is the highest quality of music we’ve ever released as we share the timeless message of What Christmas Really Means.”
Produced and arranged by Wayne HaunWhat Christmas Really Means is a sonically festive celebration for fans. He enjoyed the nostalgia that came with this project. “For me, this album could be titled Christmas Through the Years,” joked Haun. “Each song takes me to a place back in time, from high school in the 80s, to college in the 90s and my early career in the new century. It was a fun project for me.”
A TRUE FAMILY CHRISTMAS TRACK LISTING:
Christmas Spirit Medley
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Sleigh Ride (Instrumental)
We Do Christmas Like We Mean It
Home For Christmas Medley
Another Christmas Closer
I Call Him Lord
Carol of the Bells (Instrumental)
I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day
Isn’t That Why He Came
Mary, Did You Know?
The Story of the First Christmas
WHAT CHRISTMAS REALLY MEANS TRACK LISTING:
Good Will
Joy To The World (Unspeakable Joy)
Grown Up Christmas List
What Christmas Really Means
His Name Shall Be Called
In the First Light
O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Give Me A Star
The Season of Love
Ordinary Baby
ABOUT THE COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY:

Family group and acclaimed musicians, The Collingsworth Family, are one of Gospel Music’s most beloved artists. As highly accomplished musicians, Phil & Kim Collingsworth, along with their children, Brooklyn (Blair), Courtney (Metz), Phillip and Olivia, have mesmerized audiences all over the world. In addition to singing, the family impresses with their instrumental power: Kim on the piano, Brooklyn and Courtney both on violin, and Phil, Sr. on the trumpet. The Collingsworth Family has been honored by both fans and industry peers alike. Awards and nominations have been bestowed upon them from the Gospel Music Association, the Singing News Fan Awards, and most recently, the Grammy committee. But accolades and awards are not what drive this family’s ministry. Phil & Kim’s entire purpose is to give the talent God has loaned them back to their Creator as a sacrifice of praise.

LINKS:                        
www.thecollingsworthfamily.com
www.facebook.com/TheCollingsworthFamily/
twitter.com/C_Fam1
www.instagram.com/the_collingsworth_family1/
www.youtube.com/channel/UCesi0bZ_Mw9sRzBjUIIR3Vw

ABOUT THE ERWINS:
There is something captivating about the blending and swelling of sibling harmony. When combined with pure talent and a heart for people, you have the incomparable ministry of The Erwins. Keith, Kody, Kris & Katie started singing as soon as they were each able to talk and have essentially spent their entire lives singing in concerts, revivals and conferences. They were signed to StowTown Records in 2015 and have released three projects on the label. Collectively, The Erwins recognize that the Lord doesn’t need them, but chooses to use them and their talents to reach others. With their focus on Christ, this talented group of young people is blazing new trails and proving to their industry peers and fans alike that the future of gospel music is secure.LINKS:
www.erwinministries.com/
www.facebook.com/TheErwinFamily
twitter.com/erwinministries
www.instagram.com/the_erwins/
www.youtube.com/channel/UCEiQpk8mzT_ctJx-UUY83Ow

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:
StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes