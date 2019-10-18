StowTown Records Celebrates Christmas with Two Holiday Releases

Nashville, TN (October 18, 2019) – StowTown Records is already spreading the joy of Christmas with the release of two highly-anticipated recordings from fan-favorite artists, The Collingsworth Family & The Erwins. Both projects are distributed at digital and retail outlets worldwide via Sony/Provident Distribution.

All around the world, nothing says Christmas quite like being with family. A True Family Christmas is just that – a celebration of how The Collingsworth Family celebrates Christmas. Featuring warm, nostalgic harmonies reminiscent of The Carpenters, these carefully selected songs combine the universal feel of Christmas with the unapologetic message that Christmas is all about Christ. With compelling jazz arrangements, vocally and instrumentally, and the harmonies and blend for which The Collingsworth Family is known, there is no doubt that the Christmas season will be brighter with A True Family Christmas as the soundtrack for the holidays

“Without a doubt, A True Family Christmas was THE most fun we’ve ever had as a team in creating a recording,” shares Phil Collingsworth, Sr. “We loved working with Bradley Knight – how quickly he grasped our vocal ranges and appropriate voicings, inversions, and his extraordinary grasp of the Disneyesque Cinematic sound we were going for. It was a joy and pleasure on every level.” From the conception of the project, The Collingsworth Family covered the project in prayer. “The process of the selection of repertoire fell into place so easily,” Phil continues. “We had prayed, as a fleece, that if moving ahead with this recording was God’s perfect timing, that He would help the final selection process to go easy and feel “right” to everyone in the team. Bradley was very involved and made just the right suggestions, at just the right time, and it came together smoothly and quite easily – an answer to prayer! What excitement it was, as we worked our way, over several months, through the process, to end up with a finished product that we’re all so excited to offer our audience.”

The Collingsworth Family debuted the recording in front of 5,000 people at their showcase at the National Quartet Convention last month. Phil called that experience “mega exciting, a defining moment!” Like The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins are spreading Christmas cheer with the release of their first Christmas project, What Christmas Really Means. As we grow up, our understanding of Christmas does, too. The Erwins embrace this with the intentional selection of songs that tell the Biblical Christmas story from beginning to end. These songs celebrate the prophecies about Messiah, the birth of the Christ child, the joyful tidings from angels and the visit from magi. Amidst these are also some familiar hits from Glad, Amy Grant and 4Him, as well as the original title cut, “What Christmas Really Means.”

“We are blown away by this Christmas project!” Kris Erwin exclaims. “Our producer, Wayne Haun, outdid himself and worked so hard to make this project incredible. We cannot wait for everyone to hear what we believe is the highest quality of music we’ve ever released as we share the timeless message of What Christmas Really Means.”

Produced and arranged by Wayne Haun, What Christmas Really Means is a sonically festive celebration for fans. He enjoyed the nostalgia that came with this project. “For me, this album could be titled Christmas Through the Years,” joked Haun. “Each song takes me to a place back in time, from high school in the 80s, to college in the 90s and my early career in the new century. It was a fun project for me.”

A TRUE FAMILY CHRISTMAS TRACK LISTING:

Christmas Spirit Medley

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Sleigh Ride (Instrumental)

We Do Christmas Like We Mean It

Home For Christmas Medley

Another Christmas Closer

I Call Him Lord

Carol of the Bells (Instrumental)

I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day

Isn’t That Why He Came

Mary, Did You Know?

The Story of the First Christmas

WHAT CHRISTMAS REALLY MEANS TRACK LISTING:

Good Will

Joy To The World (Unspeakable Joy)

Grown Up Christmas List

What Christmas Really Means

His Name Shall Be Called

In the First Light

O Come, O Come Emmanuel

Give Me A Star

The Season of Love

Ordinary Baby

ABOUT THE COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY:

Family group and acclaimed musicians, The Collingsworth Family, are one of Gospel Music’s most beloved artists. As highly accomplished musicians, Phil & Kim Collingsworth, along with their children, Brooklyn (Blair), Courtney (Metz), Phillip and Olivia, have mesmerized audiences all over the world. In addition to singing, the family impresses with their instrumental power: Kim on the piano, Brooklyn and Courtney both on violin, and Phil, Sr. on the trumpet. The Collingsworth Family has been honored by both fans and industry peers alike. Awards and nominations have been bestowed upon them from the Gospel Music Association, the Singing News Fan Awards, and most recently, the Grammy committee. But accolades and awards are not what drive this family’s ministry. Phil & Kim’s entire purpose is to give the talent God has loaned them back to their Creator as a sacrifice of praise. LINKS:

www.thecollingsworthfamily.com

www.facebook.com/ TheCollingsworthFamily/

twitter.com/C_Fam1

www.instagram.com/the_ collingsworth_family1/

www.youtube.com/channel/ UCesi0bZ_Mw9sRzBjUIIR3Vw

ABOUT THE ERWINS:

There is something captivating about the blending and swelling of sibling harmony. When combined with pure talent and a heart for people, you have the incomparable ministry of The Erwins. Keith, Kody, Kris & Katie started singing as soon as they were each able to talk and have essentially spent their entire lives singing in concerts, revivals and conferences. They were signed to StowTown Records in 2015 and have released three projects on the label. Collectively, The Erwins recognize that the Lord doesn’t need them, but chooses to use them and their talents to reach others. With their focus on Christ, this talented group of young people is blazing new trails and proving to their industry peers and fans alike that the future of gospel music is secure.LINKS:

www.erwinministries.com/

www.facebook.com/ TheErwinFamily

twitter.com/erwinministries

www.instagram.com/the_erwins/

www.youtube.com/channel/ UCEiQpk8mzT_ctJx-UUY83Ow There is something captivating about the blending and swelling of sibling harmony. When combined with pure talent and a heart for people, you have the incomparable ministry of The Erwins. Keith, Kody, Kris & Katie started singing as soon as they were each able to talk and have essentially spent their entire lives singing in concerts, revivals and conferences. They were signed to StowTown Records in 2015 and have released three projects on the label. Collectively, The Erwins recognize that the Lord doesn’t need them, but chooses to use them and their talents to reach others. With their focus on Christ, this talented group of young people is blazing new trails and proving to their industry peers and fans alike that the future of gospel music is secure.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.