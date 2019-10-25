The Perrys Keep Movin’ Along With New Recording

The Perrys, comprised of Libbi Perry Stuffle, Troy Peach, Andrew Goldman and Jared Stuffle, have always chosen their material carefully. They take their mission to share the Gospel quite seriously, that does not mean sugar coating life to make everything seem easy. The last several years were difficult for the group as they cared for one of their own while continuing to travel and minister. With the passing of beloved bass singer Tracy Stuffle, the last two years have taken them through a journey of grief and of hope, which gives them even more to sing about. “It’s been over two years since The Perrys have released an album with all new material,” Troy shares. “It’s amazing to look back at what all could transpire in two years. Keep Movin’ Along is filled with songs that tell where we are, where we’ve been and where we’re going! We are excited to share this new season of life that God has afforded us.”
Keep Movin’ Along was produced and arranged by StowTown Records co-owner Wayne Haun. As someone who has walked on the hilltops and through the valleys with The Perrys over the last twenty years, he knows them, their story and their heart better than most people. “Of all the projects I’ve produced for The Perrys, this has to be the most diverse. It is heartfelt, fun, emotional, and it is groovy. Not only that, but you get to hear Libbi soar all the way up to a high B-flat on the ballad (“Take You to the Cross”) – and she never once complained!”
The diversity Haun speaks of can be found in many aspects from song styles to songwriters to packaging. The Perrys are known to include a convention style song on each release, but this is the first time that song has been the title cut. Thirteen different songwriters contributed to the seven songs, including (former Perrys member) Joseph Habedank, Scotty Inman and Kenna Turner West. As the first recording following the death of Tracy, The Perrys knew that they wanted everything to convey the joy and hope they’ve chosen to embrace these last two years – and the bright colors of the cover photo were intentionally selected to show that visually.
Even with this variety, the message and theme is consistent: God is faithful, God is always there, God loves you, and God is the answer. As Libbi has shared with fans, no matter what you are going through, God is, and always has been, there. And that is the message they continue to share through their music ministry as they Keep Movin’ Along.
KEEP MOVIN’ ALONG TRACK LISTING:
It Never Gets Old
Walk Me Through
Take You to the Cross
That’s How You Know
Tailor Made
Never A Time
Keep Movin’ Along
The Perrys have a rich history spanning nearly five decades, proving to be a faithful force in Southern Gospel music. In keeping with the tradition of presenting quality music, The Perrys consistently perform songs which speak to hearts and change lives. While their focus is ministry, the quality of their numerous number 1 songs is continuously confirmed by radio airplay. They have been honored by industry peers and fans alike, having received multiple award nominations and wins over the years, including GMA Dove Award® for 2012 Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for “Celebrate Me Home” and multiple Singing News Fan Awards for Mixed Quartet of the Year. Founding member Libbi Perry Stuffle, whose matchless voice with velvety alto tones has been the nucleus of the group since its inception, has also been individually honored by fans winning the Singing News Fan Award for Favorite Alto of the Year eight times and Favorite Female Vocalist of the Year twice. With appearances on the Gaither Homecoming Series, at Dollywood and Silver Dollar City, in addition to various churches and festivals, The Perrys keep a full touring schedule year after year. Their passion for encouraging others for Christ is going to carry them through many decades to come.
LINKS:
www.perrysministries.com
www.facebook.com/ThePerrys70/
www.twitter.com/ThePerrys70
www.instagram.com/theperrys70/
www.youtube.com/channel/
StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.
www.stowtownrecords.com/
