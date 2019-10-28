Monday – October 28, 2019

Legacy Five takes over the #1 this week with the debut single from their latest album Pure Love with “What Kind of Man.”
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
14
|What Kind of Man
|Legacy Five
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
14
|Going There
|Triumphant Quartet
|
1(5)
|
3
|
3
|
17
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
3
|
4
|
6
|
8
|You Are Loved
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
20
|A Rugged Old Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
|
4
|
6
|
5
|
15
|You’ve Arrived
|Greater Vision
|
2
|
7
|
8
|
9
|Alabama Mud
|Gold City
|
7
|
8
|
11
|
31
|The River
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
9
|
10
|
13
|Come Sunday Morning
|Old Paths
|
9
|
10
|
9
|
9
|This Is the Place
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
5
|
11
|
12
|
13
|Uncommon Praise
|Guardians
|
6
|
12
|
27
|
7
|A Lot With a Little
|11th Hour
|
12
|
13
|
16
|
6
|Go Ask Moses
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
13
|When the Answer Is No
|Talleys
|
14
|
15
|
17
|
6
|God Says You Can
|Hyssongs
|
15
|
16
|
14
|
8
|Keep Me Close
|Whisnants
|
12
|
17
|
22
|
11
|Come to the Well
|Kingdom Heirs
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
5
|Be That Kind
|Zane & Donna King
|
18
|
19
|
24
|
5
|What Only God Can Do
|Michael Booth
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
17
|Resurrection Power
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
8
|
21
|
20
|
5
|Follow Me to the Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
20
|
22
|
28
|
11
|His Hand Reached Further Down
|Inspirations
|
22
|
23
|
*
|
1
|Sometimes It’s the Radio
|Joseph Habedank
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
17
|Sing In the Valley
|Perrys
|
15
|
25
|
23
|
6
|I’ve Ever Been Glad
|Kingsmen
|
23
|
26
|
7
|
20
|I’d Like to Tell It Again
|Down East Boys
|
3
|
27
|
19
|
25
|Heaven Is
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
2
|
28
|
29
|
5
|The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch
|Tribute
|
28
|
29
|
31
|
5
|Blessed Be the Name of the Lord
|Steeles
|
29
|
30
|
26
|
21
|Live Like Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
4
|
31
|
30
|
12
|Jesus to Me
|Wisecarvers
|
30
|
32
|
40
|
21
|Set Your House In Order
|Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
|
8
|
33
|
39
|
5
|Heaven’s Back Yard
|HIGHROAD
|
33
|
34
|
38
|
4
|This Storm
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
34
|
35
|
*
|
1
|It’s a Beautiful Day
|Mark Bishop
|
35
|
36
|
34
|
26
|Day One
|Jason Crabb
|
7
|
37
|
32
|
34
|Love All Day Long
|Nelons
|
6
|
38
|
35
|
8
|Love Still Flows
|Taylors
|
23
|
39
|
*
|
1
|Blank Page
|Dunaways
|
39
|
40
|
*
|
1
|33
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
