Monday – October 28, 2019

October 28, 2019

Legacy Five takes over the #1 this week with the debut single from their latest album Pure Love with “What Kind of Man.”

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
14
 What Kind of Man Legacy Five
1
2
1
14
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
1(5)
3
3
17
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
3
4
6
8
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
4
5
4
20
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
4
6
5
15
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
2
7
8
9
 Alabama Mud Gold City
7
8
11
31
 The River Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
9
10
13
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
9
10
9
9
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
5
11
12
13
 Uncommon Praise Guardians
6
12
27
7
 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour
12
13
16
6
 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet
13
14
15
13
 When the Answer Is No Talleys
14
15
17
6
 God Says You Can Hyssongs
15
16
14
8
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
12
17
22
11
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
17
18
18
5
 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King
18
19
24
5
 What Only God Can Do Michael Booth
19
20
21
17
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
8
21
20
5
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
20
22
28
11
 His Hand Reached Further Down Inspirations
22
23
*
1
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
23
24
25
17
 Sing In the Valley Perrys
15
25
23
6
 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen
23
26
7
20
 I’d Like to Tell It Again Down East Boys
3
27
19
25
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
28
29
5
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch  Tribute
28
29
31
5
 Blessed Be the Name of the Lord Steeles
29
30
26
21
 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family
4
31
30
12
 Jesus to Me Wisecarvers
30
32
40
21
 Set Your House In Order Gordon Mote (with Oak Ridge Boys)
8
33
39
5
 Heaven’s Back Yard HIGHROAD
33
34
38
4
 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance
34
35
*
1
 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop
35
36
34
26
 Day One Jason Crabb
7
37
32
34
 Love All Day Long Nelons
6
38
35
8
 Love Still Flows Taylors
23
39
*
1
 Blank Page Dunaways
39
40
*
1
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

