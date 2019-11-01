Ad
REVIEW: 11th Hour – A Lot With a Little

November 1, 2019 Matthew Lawson Reviews 0

Producer: Jeff Collins
Record Label: Sonlite Records/Crossroads Music Group
Website: www.11thhourgg.com

11th Hour has become a powerhouse name in Southern Gospel Music within the past decade. Multiple number one songs and powerful ministers of the Gospel have made Amber, Jaquita and now, Logan Smith, a staple to this industry. The group is back with a brand new collection of songs. This is Logan Smith’s first project as well…

A Lot With A Little“, the current single and title cut, kicks off the new project. This is an upbeat song that encourages the listener to let God multiply whatever they have to offer. I anticipate great success with this song on radio. Following is the tender “Always On His Mind”, written by Jaquita. This is one of my personal favorites. It’s a soothing lyric that reminds our hearts that God is always thinking about us, working for us and moving through us.

“Love Don’t” is a progressive tune written straight from scripture, reminding us of all the things that love doesn’t do. A little “edgy” for most SG fans, I’ll admit – but I personally love it. This is the perfect way to draw my generation into this great music!

“I Know Him” wins the “best song” award for this project. I anticipate this to be a radio single and possibly a number one, easily. In concert, this is sure to be a “shouter”. Incredible lyrics from the pen of Kenna Turner West, Jason Cox and Amber Eppinette. Other mention worthy songs are the catchy “Comeback”, the tender “Love Leaves A Mark” and the worshipful closing track, “All Glory”.

In the past, I have enjoyed selections from each of 11th Hour’s projects. This is the first project that I can listen to without skipping a song. It is marvelous. Incredible songs, stellar arrangements and beautiful vocals. Well done, gang.

Track Listing:

A Lot With a Little
Always On His Mind
Love Don’t
I Know Him
Comeback
How Much Broken Is Enough
Good
Love Leaves a Mark
Bring On the Storm
Settled At the Cross
All Glory

Matthew Lawson
Staff Writer/Reviewer
Matthew Lawson is an up and coming songwriter with Crossroads Music Publishing and rising artist in his own right. A passion for God's kingdom and His people lights his path at almost 19 years of age. Matthew currently resides in Monroe, North Carolina.

