REVIEW: The Perrys – Keep Movin’ Along

Producer: Wayne Haun

Label: StowTown Music

Website: www.perrysministries.com

This is the first major release by the Perrys in two years, and for many reasons it’s been a highly anticipated release. The road the Perrys have walked since their last recording has been a long and rough road. This particular path they have been on actually started about 6 years ago, and this EP is their testimony, as they continue to keep movin’ along!

The recording starts off with the bouncy, “IT NEVER GET’S OLD”, which features Andrew Goldman. The song is a testimony that despite their journey the last few years, they are still excited to share the greatest story ever told!

The true gem of the recording is Libby’s performance of “WALK ME THROUGH”. I expect this will make it to radio eventually, and when it does, it’s going places. In her own quiet and unabashed faith, Libby sings… “there’ll be winds of pain and sadness, walk me through…when all hope has turned to sorrow, walk me through…when I grow too weak to stand and I lose sight of the truth, carry me, oh faithful Father, walk me through!” This is sure to be a concert staple for years to come!

Andrew steps back up to sing the power ballad, “TAKE YOU TO THE CROSS”, which is another great radio song waiting to happen, before the tempo gets kicked back up for “THAT’S HOW YOU KNOW”, which features Jared.

Troy Peach steps up to sing the country stylings of “TAILOR MADE”, which is ‘tailor made’ for Troy and is one of my personal favorites. This has great single potential as well!

Libby steps back up to sing the medium tempo, “NEVER A TIME”, before the recording closes out with convention-style title song, “KEEP MOVIN’ ALONG”. I grew up loving this song, so I was thrilled to see it revived and the Perrys do an excellent job with the song.

I will admit, I was a little disappointed that this was a 7 song EP. Call me “Old School”, but I was looking forward to hearing a complete 10-12 song project to rival their last recording, Testament, which I regard as one of their finest works. But with Wayne Haun at the helm, the Perrys have churned another great selection of tunes that will speak to hearts around the world.

Track Listing:

(stars denote personal favorites)

It Never Gets Old

Walk Me Through**

Take You to the Cross**

That’s How You Know

Tailor Made**

Never A Time

Keep Movin’ Along**

READER RATING:

[Total: 1 Average: 4/5]