Monday – November 4, 2019

November 4, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Legacy Five holds on to #1 this week with the debut single from their latest album Pure Love with “What Kind of Man.”

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
15
 What Kind of Man Legacy Five
1(2)
2
2
15
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
1(5)
3
3
18
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
3
4
4
9
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
4
5
7
10
 Alabama Mud Gold City
5
6
6
16
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
2
7
9
14
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
7
8
5
21
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
3
9
8
32
 The River Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
10
10
10
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
5
11
14
14
 When the Answer Is No Talleys
11
12
13
7
 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet
12
13
12
8
 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour
12
14
15
7
 God Says You Can Hyssongs
14
15
11
14
 Uncommon Praise Guardians
6
16
16
9
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
12
17
17
12
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
17
18
23
2
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
18
19
19
6
 What Only God Can Do Michael Booth
19
20
21
6
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
20
21
38
9
 Love Still Flows Taylors
21
22
25
7
 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen
22
23
20
18
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
8
24
18
6
 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King
18
25
40
2
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
25
26
28
6
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute
26
27
22
12
 His Hand Reached Further Down Inspirations
22
28
*
1
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
28
29
29
6
 Blessed Be the Name of the Lord Steeles
29
30
33
6
 Heaven’s Back Yard HIGHROAD
30
31
31
13
 Jesus to Me Wisecarvers
30
32
35
2
 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop
32
33
36
27
 Day One Jason Crabb
7
34
34
5
 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance
34
35
*
1
 Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys
35
36
30
22
 Live Like Jesus Collings
7
37
24
18
 Sing In the Valley Perrys
15
38
37
35
 Love All Day Long Nelons
6
39
*
1
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
6
40
**
22
 Send An Angel By My Way Freemans
23
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

