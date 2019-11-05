Collingsworth Family Project Ranked #1 on Billboard Chart

Since its October 18 release, A True Family Christmas has consistently ranked high on Nielsen SoundScan charts. And while this achievement is being celebrated, The Collingsworth Family is careful to point us all back to the reason for song – and for Christmas. “What an exciting time for our family!” Courtney Collingsworth Metz exclaims. “We are absolutely shocked and honored by the response to A True Family Christmas. We thank God for another opportunity to lift up His name through the celebration of Christ’s birth. Special thanks to our producer, Bradley Knight, for bringing this Christmas vision to life.”
Wayne Haun, StowTown Records co-founder, shares, “While I hope this #1 is not the last for StowTown, there is nothing like the first time you get there at the top of a chart. And how fitting is it that the very first artist who signed with StowTown Records is the one to reach this pinnacle? We couldn’t be more pleased and look forward to more celebrations like this in the future.”
A True Family Christmas is available wherever music is downloaded, streamed or sold, and is distributed by Sony/Provident Distribution.
ABOUT THE COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY:
Family group and acclaimed musicians, The Collingsworth Family, are one of Gospel Music’s most beloved artists. As highly accomplished musicians, Phil & Kim Collingsworth, along with their children, Brooklyn (Blair), Courtney (Metz), Phillip and Olivia, have mesmerized audiences all over the world. In addition to singing, the family impresses with their instrumental power: Kim on the piano, Brooklyn and Courtney both on violin, and Phil, Sr. on the trumpet. The Collingsworth Family has been honored by both fans and industry peers alike. Awards and nominations have been bestowed upon them from the Gospel Music Association, the Singing News Fan Awards, and most recently, the Grammy committee. But accolades and awards are not what drive this family’s ministry. Phil & Kim’s entire purpose is to give the talent God has loaned them back to their Creator as a sacrifice of praise.
StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.
