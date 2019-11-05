Collingsworth Family Project Ranked #1 on Billboard Chart

is celebrating their first project to claim the #1 spot on aweekly chart.byhit that mark on thechart for the week ending November 2.

Since its October 18 release, A True Family Christmas has consistently ranked high on Nielsen SoundScan charts. And while this achievement is being celebrated, The Collingsworth Family is careful to point us all back to the reason for song – and for Christmas. “What an exciting time for our family!” Courtney Collingsworth Metz exclaims. “We are absolutely shocked and honored by the response to A True Family Christmas. We thank God for another opportunity to lift up His name through the celebration of Christ’s birth. Special thanks to our producer, Bradley Knight, for bringing this Christmas vision to life.”

Wayne Haun, StowTown Records co-founder, shares, “While I hope this #1 is not the last for StowTown, there is nothing like the first time you get there at the top of a chart. And how fitting is it that the very first artist who signed with StowTown Records is the one to reach this pinnacle? We couldn’t be more pleased and look forward to more celebrations like this in the future.”

A True Family Christmas is available wherever music is downloaded, streamed or sold, and is distributed by Sony/Provident Distribution.