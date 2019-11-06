Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Support New York Cares with A Jazzy Little Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In true holiday spirit, GRAMMY®-nominated vocal band Ernie Haase + Signature Sound will donate a portion of proceeds from A Jazzy Little Christmas to New York Cares’ Winter Wishes program. The Winter Wishes program partners with family shelters, public housing facilities and public schools across the five boroughs of New York City to provide gifts to children and teens during the holidays. New York Cares is the largest volunteer network in New York City and is a network affiliate of Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, which was founded by Former President George H.W. Bush in 1990.

To purchase A Jazzy Little Christmas, released via Gaither Music Group, click HERE.

“The holiday season is all about family, friends and the community. As we celebrate this time of year with A Jazzy Little Christmas, we wanted to support an organization that makes a difference in people’s lives. We’ve decided to donate a portion of proceeds from this project, which was recorded in New York City, to New York Cares’ Winter Wishes program. New York Cares is an affiliate of the incredible global organization Points of Light,” expressed Haase.

Ernie Haase + Signature Sound recorded A Jazzy Little Christmas in New York City with Tony Bennett’s former musical director and pianist Billy Stritch, award-winning producer Wayne Haun and some of New York’s finest musicians. Along with holiday classics and sacred seasonal songs, the project also features the Haase original “Christmas in Manhattan,” described as “a modern-day ‘Silver Bells’ of sorts (Hallels).” The world-renowned quartet recently returned to New York City for a performance of songs from the new album at the legendary jazz venue Birdland.

A Jazzy Little Christmas debuted at No. 1 on Soundscan’s Christian Seasonal Sales chart and Southern Gospel Sales chart, Top 10 on Billboard’s Jazz Albums chart and Traditional Jazz Albums chart and No. 20 on Billboard’s Christian Album Sales chart. The project will be advertised as part of a special television offer on DISH TV, DirecTV, TBN, RFD-TV, GaitherTV, FamilyNet, CTN, GMC, GMTN, Guardian, Liberty, TCT and TLN as well as on Vision TV, CTS, The Miracle Channel and Hope TV in Canada. The project will also be featured in the Gaither Christmas Catalog Collection and via a robust social media campaign on the Gaither Music Facebook, Twitter and Instagram portals; consumer e-blasts; digital advertising; and on the Gaither TV YouTube channel, which has over 1.3 million subscribers and over 1.3 billion views.

Performing over 100 concerts per year, Ernie Haase + Signature Sound will add A Jazzy Little Christmas Tour to their schedule this winter. With true, four-part harmony and a three-piece jazz band, the live show will be reminiscent of the sounds of The Four Freshmen with the jazz of Tony Bennett. For tickets and more information, please visit www.erniehaase.com.

A JAZZY LITTLE CHRISTMAS TRACK LISTING:

1. Happy Holiday / It’s the Holiday Season

2. O Holy Night

3. Christmas in Manhattan

4. I Like a Sleighride (Jingle Bells)

5. Love You Remember

6. I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day

7. It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

8. We Three Kings

9. Snowfall

10. Winter Wonderland

11. Sometimes I Wonder

12. Christmas Time Is Here

13. Mister Santa

14. Peace on Earth / Silent Night

A JAZZY LITTLE CHRISTMAS TOUR:

Nov. 21 – Storm Lake, Iowa

Nov. 22 – Columbus, Neb.

Nov. 23 – Oconto Falls, Wis.

Nov. 24 – Monmouth, Ill.

Nov. 30 – Hartville, Ohio

Dec. 1 – Bradford, Pa.

Dec. 5 – Grand Rapids, Mich.

Dec. 6 – Fergus Falls, Minn.

Dec. 7 – Lakeville, Minn.

Dec. 8 – Yankton, S.D.

Dec. 10 – Great Bend, Kan.

Dec. 11 – Loveland, Colo.

Dec. 12 – Steelville, Mo.

Dec. 13 – Asheville, N.C.

Dec. 14 – Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Dec. 15 – Wheeling, W. Va.

Dec. 20 – Waterloo, Iowa

Dec. 21 – Van Buren, Ohio

Dec. 22 – Newburgh, Ind.

ABOUT ERNIE HAASE + SIGNATURE SOUND:

Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into one of the most popular and beloved quartets in all of music. The group has traveled all over the world, offering energy, excitement and encouragement through its powerful brand. Ernie Haase + Signature Sound continues to gain fans all around the globe with its unique performances and unmistakable, four-part harmonies. Ernie Haase + Signature Sound has sung and sold to millions worldwide, a feat that has not been accomplished by any other Southern Gospel quartet. The group has performed from Latvia and India to South Africa and New Zealand, events all around North America, TV appearances on ESPN with NASCAR, multiple NBA appearances singing the national anthem and even a specialty tour of historic American theaters in support of the EHSS Broadway project. Signature Sound is a world-renowned quartet that spans a wide variety of genres and cultures. As group founder, Haase is a creative, hard-working tenor whose early roots with the unforgettable and legendary quartet The Cathedrals helped begin his dream to form a powerhouse group of his own. Ernie Haase + Signature Sound is both GRAMMY®-nominated and GMA Dove Award-winning, a radio favorite in the United States and internationally, and a leader in CD sales and long form music video sales–with several RIAA(R)-certified Gold(R) and Platinum(R) DVDs.

ABOUT NEW YORK CARES:

New York Cares is the largest volunteer network in the city. Last year, 52,000 New Yorkers made the city a better place by volunteering in New York Cares programs at over 1,100 nonprofits and schools – improving education, meeting immediate needs, and revitalizing public spaces. For more information, visit newyorkcares.org.