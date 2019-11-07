Heart2Heart Announces 2020 Homecoming

Gastonia, NC – Beloved North Carolina-based Southern Gospel trio, Heart2Heart has announced the line-up for their 2020 Gaston Gospel Homecoming, which will celebrate their 22nd year in music ministry.

In addition to Heart2Heart, the January 31st event will feature 2019 Dove Award winning Gospel greats Karen Peck and New River, and Triumphant Quartet. The event is being held at the First Assembly of God Church, 777 S. Myrtle School Road in Gastonia, NC. Doors will open at 6:00 pm, with a concert start time of 7:00 pm. All seats are General Admission and tickets are $10.00. They are available now online or you may purchase them at the door. Concert-goers are encouraged to arrive early for best seating.

Of the event, Heart2Heart’s David Kiser said, “January 31, 2020 marks 22 years of ministry for Heart2Heart. This homecoming event is always very special because friends, family, Pastors and supporters come from miles around to be a part of this night. The Gaston Gospel Homecoming has grown to be Gaston County’s largest gospel music event. We feel very blessed to have such a wonderful home base and outpouring of love and support.”

Heart2Heart announced a new radio release earlier this year from their upcoming project, Pray. The song, “Hallelujah March” was released to radio on August 14th. Penned by veteran writers Dave Clark and Gerald Crabb, Hallelujah March is moving up the Southern Gospel music charts.

In 1998, Heart2Heart was formed in a small suburban town in North Carolina. For more than 20 years they have traveled and ministered in the Southeastern United States, establishing themselves as a home state Southern Gospel favorite.

The mixed trio consists of husband and wife team, David and Deana Kiser, and longtime friend Rhonda House. The mixed trio bring a high energy, anointed worship and cutting edge progressive southern sound, as well as a strong ministry focus.

Heart2Heart has appeared on stage with well-known gospel greats Gold City, Greater Vision, The Anchormen, Jeff and Sheri Easter, The Hoppers, The Isaacs and many more. They have had numerous National Radio song releases on the Singing News charts, including their top-40 single, “He Is There,” in 2018. The group has been featured on INSP network television programs including Gospel Music Southern Style, Great American Gospel, and American Gospel Onstage.

While their industry accolades are impressive, their number one goal continues to be on encouraging the lost and loving God’s people. The group currently reside in Cherryville, NC, with their families.