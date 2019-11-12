LeFevre Quartet Announces New Members



The LeFevre Quartet is excited to announce two new members to the group’s lineup. Mike and Jordan LeFevre welcome Jay Parrack as their new tenor singer and Will Lane as their new bass singer. Parrack’s roots run deep in the Southern Gospel genre. Jay sang tenor with Gold City for over ten years and left the road at the top of his game after being voted the Singing News Favorite Young Artist five times and Favorite Tenor twice at the Singing News Fan Awards. Jay’s father, Johnny Parrack was a featured singer with Kingsmen Quartet for most of his career. Lane’s phenomenal bass singing has been a staple in the gospel circuit for over a decade.

The duo replaces Jeremy Peace and Keith Plott in the group, and both will be missed. “Jeremy Peace and Keith Plott have both been valuable parts of the LeFevre Quartet for the last several years. Jordan and I will always cherish their contributions to our ministry as well as their friendship,” says Mike LeFevre. “However, change is inevitable, and we are thrilled to announce that Jay Parrack and Will Lane will be joining the LeFevre Quartet.”

The group continues its highly successful relationship with New Day Records, a division of Daywind Music Group. “We are excited to work with the LeFevre Quartet’s new lineup on upcoming music to release in 2020,” says Scott Godsey, Vice President and Director of A&R for New Day Records.

