Lindsey Graham Performed At Event To Honor Veterans

Estero, FL – Popular Christian recording artist, Lindsey Graham, was invited to participate in a special Veterans Day concert event on Saturday, November 9, in her hometown of Estero. Lindsey presented both patriotic music as well as her own popular selections.

Held in a local park, The Village of Estero put the event together to honor all veterans, active military, first responders and gold star mothers. Lindsey was honored to be part of this wonderful hometown festival.

Estero resident and President Emeritus of Thomas University, Gary Bonvillian, was the guest speaker. Bonvillian is a Vietnam veteran, and a volunteer with the local Veterans Helping Veterans organization.

The day also featured a 21-gun salute, a riderless horse symbolizing fallen soldiers, a patriotic song by the New Horizons of Southwest Florida Children’s Choir, as well as free food and fun for the kids.

Of her contribution to this important celebration Lindsey said, “What a rich experience to share in this day as my local community paid tribute to Veterans and First Responders. It is always an honor and great joy to participate in community events. Despite the rain Estero shined on Saturday!”

To purchase Lindsey Graham’s music go to her website or these links:

To connect with Lindsey Graham just follow her on social media or her Website:

To book Lindsey for your church, concert or event contact Dominion Agency 828-454-5900.

About Lindsey Graham

Lindsey has shared the stage with many Gospel greats including The Crabb Family, The Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, The Isaacs, The Dixie Echoes, The Stamps, The Blackwoods, Kevin Spencer, Dennis Gwizdala, and Larry Ford. She participated in the 2007 Gaither Homecoming video Amazing Grace. Lindsey recently traveled full time with a southern gospel group, The Taylors. They made many appearances in North America, including NQC Mainstage 2012, as well as Sweden and Northern Ireland.

Through her continued classical vocal studies, Lindsey performs for the Naples Opera Society of Naples, Florida. In 2011, she traveled to Europe as a guest soloist of the Bach Ensemble of Naples, Florida. For three consecutive seasons Lindsey sang the National Anthem and the Canadian Anthem for the Boston Red Sox spring training games in Ft. Myers, FL. Lindsey is a studied pianist and flutist, incorporating both into her ministry. A 2005 graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, TN, she received a Bachelors of Music and was also inducted as a member of the Pi Kappa Lambda National Music Honor Society based upon GPA and staff member recommendation. Lindsey completed a Masters of Arts in Religion with an emphasis in Worship Studies from Liberty University in 2012 and in May of 2018 she received her Doctorate of Worship Studies from Liberty University’s School of Music.

Singing Christian music is extremely vital to Lindsey as she is eager to uplift and excited to share the love of Jesus with others. Her ambition is “to reach the lost and encourage believers in the Lord.”