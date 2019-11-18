Monday – November 18, 2019

Ad
Legacy Five holds on to #1 this week with the debut single from their latest album Pure Love with “What Kind of Man.”

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
17
 What Kind of Man Legacy Five
1(4)
2
2
17
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
1(5)
3
5
11
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easte
3
4
4
12
 Alabama Mud Gold City
4
5
10
10
 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour
5
6
6
12
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
5
7
3
20
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
3
8
8
18
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
2
9
13
14
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
9
10
14
16
 When the Answer Is No Talleys
10
11
11
9
 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet
11
12
12
16
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
7
13
7
34
 The River Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
14
18
11
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
12
15
15
16
 Uncommon Praise Guardians
6
16
16
4
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
16
17
17
11
 Love Still Flow Taylors
17
18
9
23
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
3
19
19
8
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
19
20
22
9
 God Says You Can Hyssongs
13
21
21
8
 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King
18
22
29
4
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
22
23
23
3
 Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys
23
24
24
14
 His Hand Reached Further Down Inspirations
22
25
25
8
 What Only God Can Do Michael Booth
19
26
35
9
 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen
26
27
33
8
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute
26
28
28
8
 Blessed Be the Name of the Lord Steeles
28
29
20
20
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
8
30
30
15
 Jesus to Me Wisecarvers
30
31
31
7
 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance
31
32
32
3
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
28
33
26
24
 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family
4
34
27
20
 Sing In the Valley Perrys
15
35
38
2
 The Power of an Empty Tomb Erwins
35
36
39
2
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
36
37
37
2
 Well Done My Child Adam Crabb
37
38
40
2
 Can I Get a Witness? The Sound
38
39
**
2
  Blank Page Dunawas
39
40
**
2
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
39
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

