Main Street Welcomes The Sharps

Nashville, TN (November 19th, 2019) –Penn Street Records, a division of Main Street Music & Entertainment, is proud to welcome up-and-coming Gospel quartet, The Sharps.
Hailing from Fort Payne, Alabama, The Sharps have been presenting the Gospel in song for more than three decades. Andy Sharp and his son Ben are joined by Mike Leath and Mike ‘Smitty’ Smith to form the dynamic quartet. In recent years, the group has experienced radio success with songs such as “Upon This Solid Rock,” “Standing In The Storm,” and “Joy He’s Given Me,” among others.
“Words can’t describe how excited, and blessed, we are to partner with Penn Street Records and the entire Main Street family to begin this new chapter of our ministry,” shares Ben Sharp. “Many great things are coming in the near future for The Sharps, and we are excited to begin that agenda!”
Plans are made for a new album from The Sharps, produced by Michael Sykes, to be released in the Spring. Be listening for a new single from the quartet at Southern Gospel radio in the coming weeks.
To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow The Sharps on social media, or visit thesharpsquartet.com.
