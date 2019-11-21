Sherry Anne Releases New Children’s Book

Award-winning singer/songwriter Sherry Anne has pre-released her first children’s book, ‘How Are Ya, Arya?’. ‘How Are Ya, Arya?’ follows the adventures of a little girl, Arya, as she discovers the great outdoors and encounters a host of animal characters. The book officially releases December 8th and is currently available for pre-sale at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target and other online outlets where books are sold as well as being available for direct order from the artist website. A second children’s book, ‘Quiet Wyatt Is A Riot’, will be released in the near future. Both books were inspired by Sherry Anne’s niece and nephew and illustrated by Chris Strange. The books were written for pre-school and elementary age children. Franklin, TN (November 19, 2019) –

In conjunction with the release of the books, Sherry Anne has produced a new children’s CD, ‘Storytime with Sherry Anne’. She covers favorite children’s songs such as “Jesus Loves Me, “What A Friend We Have In Jesus”, “Kumbaya” and “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hand”. Audio versions of both ‘How Are Ya, Arya?’ and ‘Quiet Wyatt Is A Riot’, along with story enhancing sound effects are also a part of the CD’s track listing.

For more information, visit SherryAnne.com