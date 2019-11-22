Mark Bishop Releases Beautiful Day on Sonlite Records

Arden, North Carolina (November 22, 2019) — Mark Bishop serves as a witness to God’s everlasting love on his new album, Beautiful Day, available now from Sonlite Records. With this collection of songs, the gospel singer-songwriter encourages people to look for the positive and trust in God.

Bishop begins the album with these themes on the first single, “It’s A Beautiful Day,” an up-beat and bright song about not letting the gloomy days get you down and allowing God’s joy and light to shine through you for everyone to see. This theme is continued in “It’s All Good,” which reminds us it’s always possible to find happiness when Jesus is in our hearts.

The driving “God Needs Ministers” pushes the faithful to not leave what they learn in church in the pews. Bishop sings, “God needs ministers in every situation. / Someone strong enough to rise to the occasion. / It can even feel like life ain’t even fair. / But maybe there’s a reason the Lord has put you there. / So you can be a blessing to somebody, that’s the reason / God needs ministers in every situation.”

Bishop praises God for His everlasting love on “Are You Ready For Perfect Love?”, which features a guest appearance from 11th Hour’s Amber Eppinette on vocals; “You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love Us,” explaining how the cross proves what the Lord is willing to do; and “The Man On The Other Cross,” which continues the story of Christ’s death, explaining how one man next to him was redeemed, while the other died without knowing God’s mercy.

The album explores the theme of trust with “I’ll Just Keep Rowing” and “I’m Just Changing Mountains” both about having perseverance through life’s trials and faith God has our best interests in mind and will help us in his timing.

Bishop’s “Home Grown Tomatoes” captures the story of a country preacher in an untraditional twist on a gospel song. It tells of a man named Brother Joe, who served as a witness, showing up at churchgoers’ homes with a Bible in one hand, “While holding in the other an old paper bag / Filled with love and home grown tomatoes.”

The album closes with “Lost, Lost Lost,” which begins with soft piano and a story of losing at life with a sense that something’s missing. Upon reaching God’s light, you’ll be found and no longer have to guide yourself through life’s trials.

“Even after all these years of creating Gospel music, I still get excited about new songs. Music provides the background soundtrack for the ups and downs of our lives,” says Bishop. “As we look back at the different chapters of our journey, it’s funny how a song can transport us to a simpler time, or to a profound change in our lives. It’s also amazing how God can use a song like a medicine for our hearts when we are hurting.”

About Mark Bishop

Mark Bishop has one of the most distinctive voices in all of Gospel Music. He is also regarded as one of the preeminent Gospel songwriters of our generation. His songs have been recorded by several of today’s most popular Gospel Music groups. Once you have heard one of Mark’s thought-provoking songs, you’ll immediately know why Gospel Music lovers consider him one of the genre’s top singer/songwriters.

Mark’s musical roots trace back to idyllic summer evenings in Kentucky, singing on the front porch with his family. It was then that the Bishop family began to form a musical foundation that would usher them to the forefront of Gospel Music. During their career, The Bishops enjoyed enormous success across all outlets, with twenty-seven national Top-40 songs, including twelve Top 5 songs and three Number 1 songs.

Since embarking on a solo career in 2002, Mark Bishop has not missed a beat. He has been honored with multiple nominations and awards in a broad range of categories from leading Gospel Music publications and organizations. He is one of the select few soloists who have been invited to perform on the Main Stage of Gospel Music’s signature event, the National Quartet Convention. Over the past thirty years, Mark’s songs are staples on Gospel Music radio, accumulating numerous hits on the national airplay charts.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.