The Browns Release New Christmas Recording

Nashville, TN (November 22, 2019) – Just in time for the Christmas season, StowTown Records announces the digital release of a new Christmas recording from one of Christian music’s most talented musical families, The Browns. Christmas In Our Hometown features Shelly, Michaela, Adam and Andrew, collectively known as The Browns, at their very best, with moving harmonies and classic instrumentation.

Growing up in rural Iowa, near the quiet town of Le Mars, less than a 30 minute drive from the neighboring state of South Dakota, The Browns enjoyed the simple pleasures of life on a farm. As family matriarch Shelly Brown explains, “There wasn’t a lot to do for entertainment, so the kids learned to entertain themselves.” Their natural love of music quickly began to capture the attention of the locals and before long, that local attention turned to national recognition. Christmas In Our Hometown is a reflection of those early days on the farm and the Christmas traditions they created in their loving, family environment.

Christmas In Our Hometown features numerous Christmas classics, including “There’s No Place Like Home For The Holidays” and “Over The River and Through The Woods.” The Browns also added their unique stylings to cover tunes like “I’d Still Like To Go To Grandma’s House For Christmas,” “Tennessee Christmas” and the Dolly Parton favorite, “I’ll Be Home With Bells On.” Brand new selections include the title cut, as well as “When You’re Home For Christmas,” “Night of Hope” and “Irish Christmas Blessing.” Additionally, the recording includes an instrumental version of the Christmas classic, “Sleigh Ride.” This particular selection includes the Browns at their best, delivering the masterful violin performance for which they are so recognized.

Throughout the past five years, the musical family has enjoyed hosting performances at their very own Browns Century Theater in their hometown of Le Mars. In 2015, the musical family kicked off their inaugural year, hosting 10 Christmas shows. This season, the family will perform to sold-out crowds five days a week during November and December. Last year during the Christmas season, multi-award winning producer, Wayne Haun visited the Theater and was so captivated by the “town square Christmas” feeling the evening evoked, he was compelled to produce a recording that would stir the same feelings of energy and Christmas cheer that he felt on that cold, December evening in Iowa. “When I saw this show on stage, it didn’t matter that I was in Le Mars, IA,” Haun reflects. “The Browns and this wonderful music transported me back to my hometown in Tennessee. I could literally smell the hot chocolate. It’ll take you there, too. Trust me!”

“We are thrilled with the selections on this recording,” Michaela Brown explains. “Some are our personal family favorites that we used to sing in the car on the way from the farm to town when we were young children. Some are originals that we had a hand in writing, which always make them special, since we can put our own Christmas memories and thoughts into the music we share with our friends! We hope everyone loves this project as much as we loved creating it.”

For more than 15 years, The Browns have brought joy to listeners with their musical talents, rich family harmonies and exuberant energy. This latest Christmas recording will no doubt bring listeners even more joy for decades to come.

Christmas In Our Hometown is distributed by Sony/Provident Distribution and is available on digital platforms worldwide.

Christmas In Our Hometown Track List:

Christmas In Our Hometown

I’ll Be Home With Bells On

There’s No Place Like Home For The Holidays

I’d Still Like To Go To Grandma’s House For Christmas

When You’re Home For Christmas

Sleigh Ride

Hot Chocolate

Night Of Hope

Over The River And Through The Woods

Tennessee Christmas

Irish Christmas Blessing