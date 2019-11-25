Ad
Monday – November 25, 2019

November 25, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Legacy Five holds on to #1 this week with the debut single from their latest album Pure Love with “What Kind of Man.”

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
18
 What Kind of Man Legacy Five
1(5)
2
3
12
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
2
3
5
11
 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour
3
4
4
13
 Alabama Mud Gold City
4
5
2
18
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
1(5)
6
6
13
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
5
7
9
15
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
7
8
8
19
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
2
9
7
21
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
3
10
10
17
 When the Answer Is No Talleys
10
11
11
10
 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet
11
12
12
17
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
7
13
16
5
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
13
14
14
12
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
12
15
15
17
 Uncommon Praise Guardians
6
16
13
35
 The River Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
17
17
12
 Love Still Flow Taylors
17
18
20
10
 God Says You Can Hyssongs
13
19
19
9
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
19
20
18
24
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
3
21
21
9
 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King
18
22
22
5
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
22
23
23
4
 Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys
23
24
24
15
 His Hand Reached Further Down Inspirations
22
25
25
9
 What Only God Can Do Michael Booth
19
26
26
10
 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen
26
27
27
9
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute
26
28
28
9
 Blessed Be the Name of the Lord Steeles
28
29
31
8
 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance
29
30
30
16
 Jesus to Me Wisecarvers
30
31
29
21
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
8
32
32
4
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
28
33
35
3
 The Power of An Empty Tomb Erwins
33
34
36
3
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
34
35
37
3
 Well Done My Child Adam Crabb
35
36
38
3
 Can I Get a Witness? The Sound
36
37
33
25
 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family
4
38
34
21
 Sing In the Valley Perrys
15
39
39
3
  Blank Page Dunawas
39
40
40
3
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
39
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

