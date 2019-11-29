The Sound Releases Debut Recording with New Day Records on Black Friday

NASHVILLE, TN (NOV 27, 2019) — One of the most highly-anticipated recordings of 2019 releases on Black Friday! The Sound, comprised of singer-songwriters Rob Mills, Levi Mills, and Jacob Mills, is generating the level of excitement for a new family group last seen in Southern Gospel with the arrival of the Booth Brothers.

Make It Count, The Sound’s debut album produced by Scott Godsey for New Day Records (Daywind Music Group), is a musical joyride balanced with soul-searching lyrics that takes the listener on a fantastic journey of encouragement and hope. The group’s first national radio single, “Can I Get a Witness,” has received significant national airplay and charted as a Singing News magazine top new release.

The band is receiving lots of interest from top promoters across the country. Clarke Beasley, executive director of the National Quartet Convention, Southern Gospel’s largest event with nearly 50,000 attendees, is an early adopter, stating, “At NQC 2020, we will be presenting The Sound in a featured set for the first time, and we are excited to be able to showcase the immense talent and versatility of this amazing new trio. We feel certain they have a bright future ahead of them.”

New Day Records’ president, Ed Leonard, shared, “Every once in a great while, a new ‘sound’ emerges in our genre that changes everything. The youthful energy and talent contained in The Sound, ignited by the Mills’ personal passions for their music, strongly indicates a genre-impacting possibility. I am so excited to see what they do and can’t wait for people to experience what we have while working with them.”

Producer Scott Godsey added, “I’ve been fortunate to work with many talented bands, but it’s rare to find such gifted musicians and singers with such passion for their craft. The songs and arrangements on this recording will encourage the listener and bring joy to all who hear this music! I’m excited to see what the future holds for these guys!”

New Day Records is home to The Sound, along with 62nd Grammy® Award nominee Tim Menzies, Lefevre Quartet, HighRoad, and the Griffith Family. The label is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all physical, digital, and streaming outlets.

For more information, please visit newdayrecordlabel.com or thesound.org.

Media Contact: publicity@daywind.com