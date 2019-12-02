Father of Michael Combs Passes Away

The father of Gospel singer, Michael Combs passed away after a battle with cancer. Please keep Michael and his wife Denise, along with the rest of his family in prayer.

Mr. Maxie Franklin Combs, age 86, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019, at his residence surrounded by family. Mr. Combs was born on May 20, 1933, in Sanderson, Florida, to the late Cole and Effie Mae Sweat Combs. He graduated from the Sanderson School in 1951and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He is a Korean War Veteran and served 10 years of active duty. After the service, Mr. Combs went to work for St. Regis Paper Company and would work for over 25 years until his retirement. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and fishing. He loved his church, Westside Baptist Church, his family, and most importantly, his lovely wife, Ms. Norma Ann Mann Combs. He was a Godly man and a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and brother, and will be deeply missed.

Mr. Combs is preceded in death by both parents and his siblings, Phillipe Rhoden, Margaret Rickard, Angus Combs, C.Y. Combs, and James Curtis Combs.

Mr. Combs is survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Norma Ann Combs of Jacksonville, FL; his children, Jimmy (Kathy) Combs of Macclenny, FL, Michael (Denise) Combs of West Jefferson, NC, and Clint (Anita) Combs of Jacksonville, FL; 9 grandchildren, Debbie Byrd, Lindsay Combs, Laura Lakey, Eddie Reed, Anna Grace Combs, Mathew Combs, Dalton Hatcher, Jarred Hatcher, and Austin Hatcher; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family survive also.

A funeral to honor the life of Mr. Combs will be held on Monday, December 2, at 12:00 PM, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Macclenny, FL. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 11:00 AM at the church. His services will be officiated by Bro. Ray Mayfield and Pastor Michael Ramondetta. Interment will follow at Cedar Creek Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Guerry Funeral Home. 904-259-2211 www.guerryfuneralhome.net