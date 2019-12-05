Master’s Voice releases video for new song, “Thinking Outside The Grave”

Arden, North Carolina (December 5, 2019) — Master’s Voice has released a video for their song “Thinking Outside The Grave” after a premiere by Hallels. The song is from Master’s Voice upcoming album, Solace, to be released by Sonlite Records on January 10, 2020. It is now available for pre-order.

The haunting “Thinking Outside The Grave” serves as a warning to not be shortsighted and remember life continues after death, a theme that runs throughout Solace.

With powerful and moving moments, Master’s Voice brings hope to the weary and finds peace in the gospel. As a collection, Solace is a statement of being content with God’s plan for all life and a reminder of the glories Heaven promises after death.

Pre-order Solace HERE.

About Master’s Voice

Since 1995, Master’s Voice has been committed to bringing an evangelistic approach to singing and preaching the life-changing gospel of Jesus Christ till all know…or He returns. This team is also devoted to musical excellence, understanding that this “music with a message” requires the utmost professionalism, preparation, commitment, clarity, doctrinal soundness and passionate vocals. The group features founder, owner and tenor singer Ricky Capps; lead singer T.J. Evans; baritone singer David Folenius; bass singer Jerry Pilgrim; musician Theron Perry; and sound technician Chuck Howe.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.