Monday – December 9, 2019

December 8, 2019

Gold City takes over the #1 spot this week with the second single from their latest album Hope For the Journey with “Alabama Mud.”

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
4
15
 Alabama Mud Gold City
1
2
2
14
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
2
3
3
13
 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour
3
4
1
20
 What Kind of Man Legacy Five
1(6)
5
6
15
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
5
6
5
20
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
1(5)
7
7
17
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
7
8
14
14
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
8
9
13
8
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
9
10
10
19
 When the Answer Is No Talleys
10
11
11
12
 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet
11
12
12
19
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
7
13
8
21
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
2
14
9
23
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
3
15
15
19
 Uncommon Praise Guardians
6
16
19
11
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
16
17
17
14
 Love Still Flow Taylors
17
18
18
12
 God Says You Can Hyssongs
13
19
22
7
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
19
20
27
11
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute
20
21
21
11
 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King
18
22
25
11
 What Only God Can Do Michael Booth
19
23
23
6
 Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys
23
24
24
17
 His Hand Reached Further Down Inspirations
22
25
29
10
 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance
25
26
26
12
 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen
26
27
20
26
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
3
28
28
11
 Blessed Be the Name of the Lord Steeles
28
29
16
37
 The River Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
30
33
5
 The Power of An Empty Tomb Erwins
30
31
34
5
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
31
32
32
6
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
28
33
35
5
 Well Done My Child Adam Crabb
33
34
36
5
 Can I Get a Witness? The Sound
34
35
39
5
 Blank Page Dunaways
35
36
40
5
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
36
37
30
18
 Jesus to Me Wisecarvers
30
38
31
23
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
8
39
*
1
 Like Jesus Did Three Bridges
39
40
*
1
 I’ve Got the Son In My Eyes Endless Highway
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

