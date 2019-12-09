Kevin Pledger Joins Broad Street Music Publishing

Nashville, TN (December 9th, 2019) –Broad Street Music Publishing, a division of Main Street Music & Entertainment, is proud to welcome Kevin Pledger to the songwriter family. Kevin is not only a talented songwriter, with several songs finding their way onto Praise Charts and circulating with churches around the world, but also a worship pastor and an accomplished author and photographer.
With a strong family background in Southern Gospel music, Kevin studied music at schools such as Belmont University and Liberty University before fulfilling his calling as a worship pastor. Currently, he serves as the Worship & Associate Pastor at Village of Faith in Wildwood, FL, where he resides with his lovely wife of 27 years, Michelle.
“Being a part of the Broad Street/Main Street family is quite an honor! Their vision of incorporating various genres and styles is exciting to me as a songwriter who writes Southern Gospel, worship and country. It seems like a very good fit,” shares Kevin Pledger. “I look forward to seeing what God does through this new partnership!”
