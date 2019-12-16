Monday – December 16, 2019

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
16
|Alabama Mud
|Gold City
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
15
|You Are Loved
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
14
|A Lot With a Little
|11th Hour
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
16
|This Is the Place
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
4
|
5
|
7
|
18
|Come to the Well
|Kingdom Heirs
|
5
|
6
|
4
|
21
|What Kind of Man
|Legacy Five
|
1(6)
|
7
|
8
|
15
|Keep Me Close
|Whisnants
|
7
|
8
|
10
|
20
|When the Answer Is No
|Talleys
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
9
|Sometimes It’s the Radio
|Joseph Habedank
|
9
|
10
|
6
|
21
|Going There
|Triumphant Quartet
|
1(5)
|
11
|
11
|
13
|Go Ask Moses
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
20
|Come Sunday Morning
|Old Paths
|
7
|
13
|
16
|
12
|Follow Me to the Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
13
|
14
|
17
|
15
|Love Still Flows
|Taylors
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
20
|Uncommon Praise
|Guardians
|
6
|
16
|
19
|
8
|33
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
16
|
17
|
20
|
12
|The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch
|Tribute
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
13
|God Says You Can
|Hyssongs
|
13
|
19
|
13
|
22
|You’ve Arrived
|Greater Vision
|
2
|
20
|
14
|
24
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
3
|
21
|
21
|
12
|Be That Kind
|Zane & Donna King
|
18
|
22
|
22
|
12
|What Only God Can Do
|Michael Booth
|
19
|
23
|
23
|
7
|Children Go Where I Send Thee
|Down East Boys
|
23
|
24
|
24
|
18
|His Hand Reached Further Down
|Inspirations
|
22
|
25
|
25
|
11
|This Storm
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
25
|
26
|
26
|
13
|I’ve Ever Been Glad
|Kingsmen
|
26
|
27
|
30
|
6
|The Power of An Empty Tomb
|Erwins
|
27
|
28
|
28
|
12
|Blessed Be the Name of the Lord
|Steeles
|
28
|
29
|
31
|
6
|Walking Through the Fire
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
29
|
30
|
34
|
6
|Can I Get a Witness
|The Sound
|
30
|
31
|
33
|
6
|Well Done My Child
|Adam Crabb
|
31
|
32
|
32
|
7
|Let It Be the Cross
|Carolina Boys
|
28
|
33
|
39
|
2
|Like Jesus Did
|Three Bridges
|
33
|
34
|
40
|
2
|I’ve Got the Son In My Eyes
|Endless Highway
|
34
|
35
|
35
|
6
|Blank Page
|Dunaways
|
35
|
36
|
36
|
6
|Robes of Pure White
|Williamsons
|
36
|
37
|
37
|
19
|Jesus to Me
|Wisecarvers
|
30
|
38
|
27
|
27
|A Rugged Old Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
|
3
|
39
|
*
|
1
|If God Pulled Back the Curtain
|Nelons
|
39
|
40
|
*
|
1
|When I Turn to You
|Jason Crabb
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
