Pastor, Singer, Songwriter Bennie Triplett Passes Away

Dr. Bennie Triplett, age 90 of Eatonton, Georgia, and formerly of Cleveland, departed this life on Sunday morning, December 15, 2019 at The Harbor at Harmony Crossing in Eatonton, Georgia. Born on January 5, 1929 in Charlotte, North Carolina to the late John and Sarah Freeman Triplett. He was a member of North Cleveland Church of God and served as Minister of Music for several different churches and authored four books and wrote 250 songs.In addition to his parents, Dr. Triplett was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Rene` Pyeatt.
Survivors include his loving wife, of 72 years, Helen Williams Triplett of Eatonton, Georgia; son, Steve and wife Jean Triplett of Madison, Georgia; son-in-law, Dwain and wife Judy Pyeatt of Cleveland; grandchildren, B.J. Triplett, Jesse Triplett, Matthew Pyeatt, Kelli and husband Bryan McClain; great-grandchildren, Rene McClain and Naomi McClain; sister, Mary Frances Gentile; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
A Celebration of Life and Home going for Dr. Bennie Stevens Triplett will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at the Dixon Chapel of North Cleveland Church of God with Pastor Mark Williams, Reverend Raymond Culpepper, and Reverend Mitch Maloney officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens with B. J. Triplett, Jesse Triplett, Tony Lane, Rick Kramer, Bryan McClain, and Herb Anderson serving as pallbearers. A White Dove Release Ceremony and the playing of Bagpipes will conclude the services.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour in the Dixon Chapel of North Cleveland Church of God on Wednesday.
