Monday – December 30, 2019

December 30, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Gold City holds on to the #1 spot this week with the second single from their latest album Hope For the Journey with “Alabama Mud.”

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
18
 Alabama Mud Gold City
1(4)
2
2
17
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
2
3
3
16
 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour
3
4
4
18
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
5
5
20
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
5
6
6
23
 What Kind of Man Legacy Five
1(6)
7
7
17
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
7
8
8
22
 When the Answer Is No Talleys
8
9
9
11
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
9
10
10
23
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
1(5)
11
11
15
 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet
11
12
12
22
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
7
13
13
14
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
13
14
14
17
 Love Still Flows Taylors
14
15
15
22
 Uncommon Praise Guardians
6
16
16
10
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
16
17
17
14
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute
17
18
18
15
 God Says You Can Hyssongs
13
19
19
24
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
2
20
20
26
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
3
21
21
14
 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King
18
22
22
14
 What Only God Can Do Michael Booth
19
23
23
9
 Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys
23
24
24
20
 His Hand Reached Further Down Inspirations
22
25
25
13
 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance
25
26
26
15
 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen
26
27
27
8
 The Power of An Empty Tomb Erwins
27
28
28
14
 Blessed Be the Name of the Lord Steeles
28
29
29
8
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
29
30
30
8
 Can I Get a Witness The Sound
30
31
31
8
 Well Done My Child Adam Crabb
31
32
32
9
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
28
33
33
4
 Like Jesus Did Three Bridges
33
34
34
4
 I’ve Got the Son In My Eyes Endless Highway
34
35
35
8
 Blank Page Dunaways
35
36
36
8
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
36
37
37
21
 Jesus to Me Wisecarvers
30
38
38
29
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
3
39
39
3
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain Nelons
39
40
40
3
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

