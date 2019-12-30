Ones-To-Watch 2020

Welcome to AbsolutelyGospel.com’s annual feature: Ones-To-Watch: Artists Poised to Take Over Your Music Player. Every time about this year, those in the music industry are inundated with “buzz” artists – those artists that look to take the music world by storm with their new (and sometimes no-so-new) approach to faith-based music. Here are 6 artists that we feel are going to win over the hearts of music fans in 2020 in one way or another. At this point – these are the artists that we feel are the “ones to watch” for next year.



Heaven’s Mountain Band

From: Huntsville, Alabama

Website: www.heavensmoutainband.net

Heaven’s Mountain Band’s primary goal has always been that the lost would be saved and hurting hearts would be lifted up. The smiles and the tears observed when they sing is evidence that people are being blessed and affirms that they are doing what God has called them to do. Heaven’s Mountain Band always wants to be anointed by God, and they count it a blessing that God has allowed them to be in His service.







Tim Menzies

From: Nashville, Tennessee

Website: www.timmenzies.com

In 2019 Tim released a new album entitled, His Name Is Jesus on New Day Records. Along with newly written songs from Tim, and a few classics such as “Something About That Name,” and “Walking In Jerusalem,” Tim is honored to be joined by many gifted guest vocalists on His Name Is Jesus including The Isaacs, The Gaither Vocal Band, Vince Gill, Karen Peck, and Rhonda Vincent.



The Sound

From: Flint, Michigan

Website: www.thesound.org

The Sound had long been a retired name. In 2017, however, Rob Mills acquired the name and started his own group with his two sons, Levi and Jacob. The Sound is family harmony, quality musicianship, great songs, and a whole lot of fun. Their goal is to see people come to the life changing touch of Jesus Christ. A New Day Records artist, their major-label debut album released in 2019.



Carolina

From: Lattimore, North Carolina

Website: www.carolinaquartet.com

Carolina began in mid-2006 following the official retirement of the Melody Masters Quartet, a name synonymous with quality southern gospel music. Today Carolina performs in all types of venues and outdoor events, even appearing with Elvis from time-to-time as J.D. Sumner and the Stamps. Their sound is characterized by rich harmonies, their music is absorbed in solid and meaningful lyrics, and their style and presentation is synonymous with many of the great quartet vocal groups.

The Sharps

From: Fort Payne, Alabama

Website:

The Sharps, from Fort Payne, AL , was organized over 35 years ago with the goal of ministering to the troubled and the lost, about our savior, Jesus Christ. The quartet is comprised and owned by father and son, Andy and Ben Sharp, who sing tenor and baritone parts respectively. They are also joined by their lead singer Mike Leath, bass singer, Mike “Smitty” Smith.