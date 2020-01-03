Ad
News Ticker

A Season of Change for Southern Raised

January 3, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Nashville, TN (January 2, 2020) – With the new year comes a new chapter for Southern Raised. Eldest sibling of the multi-talented family group, Lindsay Reith, expressed her excitement, “2020 is a new year, a new decade and a new chapter for Southern Raised. Sarah, our banjo player and tenor vocalist, has decided to step into a new role off the road. We support her, love her and we are so thankful for every moment, memory and mile traveled and spent together. The last almost 13 years touring as four siblings has been amazing. We look forward to creating new music, seeing new faces and connecting with so many of you this year on the road. It is with great anticipation we step across the threshold into 2020!”

Sarah (Reith) Noland is thankful for her tenure with the band and wishes them well as they enter this new season. She shares, “It’s hard to put into words what nearly 13 years of singing with my siblings has meant to me. They have been so supportive and loving, and I’m forever grateful to them for believing in me. 2019 brought some wonderful changes into my life. I married the man of my dreams, and I’m now ready to begin a new chapter. I will forever look back upon these years with joy and gratefulness to our Lord for allowing me to sing His message of love. Thanks to each of you for putting faith in a southern raised banjo playing girl! May God richly bless you all!”

The band is currently writing new music and gearing up for another busy year. Their three month run of shows at Silver Dollar City was so popular last year, the renowned theme park has invited them back for a four-month artist-in-residence stint in 2020. Their current project, Another World, is distributed exclusively by Sony/Provident and is available at digital and retail outlets worldwide.

###
ABOUT SOUTHERN RAISED:
Southern Raised is a sibling group of classically trained bluegrass musicians.  Lindsay, Emily and Matthew Reith have a trademark sound that spans the genres of classical music, Celtic music and Christian Bluegrass/Roots. The vocal blend of family harmony is hard to beat, and Southern Raised combines that with instrumental talent and a desire to share their faith. Southern Raised has been honored by multiple group and individual nominations and awards by various organizations including the Singing News and the Society for Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America (SPBGMA).

LINKS:                        
http://southernraisedbluegrass.com/
https://www.facebook.com/SouthernRaisedBand/
https://twitter.com/SouthernRaisedB
https://www.instagram.com/southernraisedband/
https://www.youtube.com/user/SouthernRaisedBG

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:
StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes