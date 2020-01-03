A Season of Change for Southern Raised

– With the new year comes a new chapter for. Eldest sibling of the multi-talented family group,, expressed her excitement, “2020 is a new year, a new decade and a new chapter for Southern Raised., our banjo player and tenor vocalist, has decided to step into a new role off the road. We support her, love her and we are so thankful for every moment, memory and mile traveled and spent together. The last almost 13 years touring as four siblings has been amazing. We look forward to creating new music, seeing new faces and connecting with so many of you this year on the road. It is with great anticipation we step across the threshold into 2020!”

Sarah (Reith) Noland is thankful for her tenure with the band and wishes them well as they enter this new season. She shares, “It’s hard to put into words what nearly 13 years of singing with my siblings has meant to me. They have been so supportive and loving, and I’m forever grateful to them for believing in me. 2019 brought some wonderful changes into my life. I married the man of my dreams, and I’m now ready to begin a new chapter. I will forever look back upon these years with joy and gratefulness to our Lord for allowing me to sing His message of love. Thanks to each of you for putting faith in a southern raised banjo playing girl! May God richly bless you all!”

The band is currently writing new music and gearing up for another busy year. Their three month run of shows at Silver Dollar City was so popular last year, the renowned theme park has invited them back for a four-month artist-in-residence stint in 2020. Their current project, Another World, is distributed exclusively by Sony/Provident and is available at digital and retail outlets worldwide.