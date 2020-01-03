A Season of Change for Southern Raised

Sarah (Reith) Noland is thankful for her tenure with the band and wishes them well as they enter this new season. She shares, “It’s hard to put into words what nearly 13 years of singing with my siblings has meant to me. They have been so supportive and loving, and I’m forever grateful to them for believing in me. 2019 brought some wonderful changes into my life. I married the man of my dreams, and I’m now ready to begin a new chapter. I will forever look back upon these years with joy and gratefulness to our Lord for allowing me to sing His message of love. Thanks to each of you for putting faith in a southern raised banjo playing girl! May God richly bless you all!”
The band is currently writing new music and gearing up for another busy year. Their three month run of shows at Silver Dollar City was so popular last year, the renowned theme park has invited them back for a four-month artist-in-residence stint in 2020. Their current project, Another World, is distributed exclusively by Sony/Provident and is available at digital and retail outlets worldwide.
Southern Raised is a sibling group of classically trained bluegrass musicians. Lindsay, Emily and Matthew Reith have a trademark sound that spans the genres of classical music, Celtic music and Christian Bluegrass/Roots. The vocal blend of family harmony is hard to beat, and Southern Raised combines that with instrumental talent and a desire to share their faith. Southern Raised has been honored by multiple group and individual nominations and awards by various organizations including the Singing News and the Society for Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America (SPBGMA).
StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.
