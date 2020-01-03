New Legacy Project Announces Search for New Tenor

Nashville, Tenn – Long-running, cutting edge Southern Gospel group, New Legacy Project, have announced their search for a new tenor singer to replace the talented Paul Secord.

Secord has traveled with the group for the past six years, and has been a staple of their solid and dynamic program. As well as stunning crowds with his amazing range and tone, he is also a talented writer and arranger. His song “I’ll Stand,” performed with New Legacy Project, is one of the crowd favorites.

A dedicated family man, Secord has made the decision to pursue a career that will allow him to spend more time at home with his beautiful wife and two growing daughters. While he hasn’t yet announced his future plans, we know it will be God-centered and creatively fulfilling.

NLP owner, Rick Price, says “There is nothing more important than a man’s commitment to his family, and while we will miss Paul, we completely support his decision. It will take an amazing man to fill his shoes, but we know God has a plan for NLP and we can’t wait to see who He sends.”

Auditions for this full time position will be held in the Nashville area in the coming weeks. Singers are encouraged to email a performance video or demo mp3, bio and headshot to newlegacyproject@yahoo.com. The group tours about 150 dates per year and relocation is not required.

The video can be viewed on the group’s FaceBook page.

To purchase New Legacy Project’s music click any of the icons or go to NLP Store .

To connect with New Legacy Project just follow them on social media or their Website:

To book New Legacy Project for you church, concert, or event call 800-482-5659 or 615-939-5164 or Email: newlegacyproject@yahoo.com

About New Legacy Project

Formerly the Blackwood Legacy, New Legacy Project is best known for their intricate harmonies, true Southern Gospel sound, and their homespun humor. They were honored in 2018 with nomination for both Fan Favorite and Breakthrough Artists of the year at the prestigious Absolutely Gospel awards show in Nashville.

New Legacy is led by Rick Price, who spent much of his 40-year career with the Grammy and Dove Award winning Blackwood Brothers, and who was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the legendary quartet. Price says “In 45 years of Gospel music, this is the finest group I have ever been a part of. Not only are they great singers and musicians, they are wonderful Christian men.” New Legacy travels throughout the United States, performing concerts more than 150 times per year. They are one of the longest running non-family groups in Southern Gospel music today.