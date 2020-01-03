Ad
News Ticker

New Legacy Project Announces Search for New Tenor

January 3, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Nashville, Tenn – Long-running, cutting edge Southern Gospel group, New Legacy Project, have announced their search for a new tenor singer to replace the talented Paul Secord.

Secord has traveled with the group for the past six years, and has been a staple of their solid and dynamic program. As well as stunning crowds with his amazing range and tone, he is also a talented writer and arranger. His song “I’ll Stand,” performed with New Legacy Project, is one of the crowd favorites.

A dedicated family man, Secord has made the decision to pursue a career that will allow him to spend more time at home with his beautiful wife and two growing daughters. While he hasn’t yet announced his future plans, we know it will be God-centered and creatively fulfilling.

NLP owner, Rick Price, says “There is nothing more important than a man’s commitment to his family, and while we will miss Paul, we completely support his decision. It will take an amazing man to fill his shoes, but we know God has a plan for NLP and we can’t wait to see who He sends.”

Auditions for this full time position will be held in the Nashville area in the coming weeks. Singers are encouraged to email a performance video or demo mp3, bio and headshot to newlegacyproject@yahoo.com. The group tours about 150 dates per year and relocation is not required.

The video can be viewed on the group’s FaceBook page.

To purchase New Legacy Project’s music click any of the icons or go to NLP Store .

amazonmusicicon.png   itunes_13_icon__my_version__by_sanchez901127-d8xeux8.png  googleplaylogo.jpg                                                                

To connect with New Legacy Project just follow them on social media or their Website:

Facebook Round.png      Twitter round.png     Instagram.jpg      youtube.png   

To book New Legacy Project for you church, concert, or event call 800-482-5659 or 615-939-5164 or Email: newlegacyproject@yahoo.com

About New Legacy Project
Formerly the Blackwood Legacy, New Legacy Project is best known for their intricate harmonies, true Southern Gospel sound, and their homespun humor. They were honored in 2018 with nomination for both Fan Favorite and Breakthrough Artists of the year at the prestigious Absolutely Gospel awards show in Nashville.

New Legacy is led by Rick Price, who spent much of his 40-year career with the Grammy and Dove Award winning Blackwood Brothers, and who was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the legendary quartet. Price says “In 45 years of Gospel music, this is the finest group I have ever been a part of. Not only are they great singers and musicians, they are wonderful Christian men.” New Legacy travels throughout the United States, performing concerts more than 150 times per year. They are one of the longest running non-family groups in Southern Gospel music today.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes