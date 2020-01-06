Monday – January 6, 2020

Ad
Jeff & Sheri Easter take over the #1 spot this week with the debut single and title cut from their latest album You Are Loved. There is a lot of movement and debuts as the new year brings lots of change for the first and only weekly chart in Southern Gospel music!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

1
2
18
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
1
2
10
24
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
1(5)
3
1
19
 Alabama Mud Gold City
1(4)
4
20
27
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
3
5
4
19
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
6
11
16
 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet
6
7
12
23
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
7
8
13
15
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
8
9
19
25
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
2
10
7
18
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
7
11
38
30
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
3
12
5
21
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
5
13
18
16
 God Says You Can Hyssongs
13
14
3
17
 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour
3
15
6
24
 What Kind of Man Legacy Five
1(6)
16
25
14
 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance
16
17
32
10
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
17
18
14
18
 Love Still Flows Taylors
14
19
36
9
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
19
20
40
4
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
20
21
27
9
 The Power of an Empty Tomb Erwins
21
22
39
4
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain Nelons
22
23
23
10
 Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys
23
24
*
1
 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop
24
25
21
15
 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King
21
26
17
15
The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch
 Tribute
17
27
16
11
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
16
28
37
22
 Jesus to Me Wisecarvers
28
29
*
1
 Name Above All Name Guardians
29
30
8
23
 When the Answer Is No Talleys
8
31
9
12
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
9
32
26
14
 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen
22
33
*
1
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
33
34
22
15
 What Only God Can Do Michael Booth
19
35
29
9
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
29
36
31
9
 Well Done My Child Adam Crabb
31
37
28
15
 Blessed Be the Name of the Lord Steeles
28
38
30
9
 Can I Get a Witness The Sound
30
39
**
24
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
8
40
*
1
 One More Reason Old Time Preachers Quartet
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

