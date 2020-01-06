StowTown Records Signs The Steeles to Label

Nashville, TN (January 6, 2020) – StowTown Records recently added a well-known artist to their roster. The Steeles, comprised of Jeff and Sherry Steele and their son Brad, have worked as independent artists for the last several years. While their church commitments keep them close to home in Alabama, The Steeles have continued to write and perform music that has consistently charted on The Singing News Top 40 charts.

They feel the time is right for them to reconnect with fans and the industry by being a part of a record label, and StowTown Records is thrilled to be their new home. For co-owner and producer Wayne Haun, it feels like they are just picking up where they left off. “I worked with The Steeles 25 years ago. Most gospel music fans know our rich history together. It’s been at least 10 years since I last got to work with them and this just feels like going back home. Not much has changed – except Brad has grown up to be a powerhouse musician and songwriter in his own rite!”

Jeff and Sherry are happy to be working with their friend Wayne Haun and the team at StowTown. Jeff shares, “It’s been a long time since we were in the studio for a label and quite frankly I had said it would never happen again.” Sherry continues “Wayne has been family to The Steeles for 25 years. We just never allowed that door to close. We feel like it’s God’s timing, and we are excited.”

The Steeles’ first StowTown project will release in Spring 2020, and the first single to release to radio later this month.

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Southern Raised, The Steeles, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.

