Top 100 Songs and 25 Most Played Artists of 2019

January 6, 2020 Chris Unthank Features 0

Karen Peck & New River take the #1 Song of the Year for a third consecutive year. Even though the song only spent three weeks in the #1 spot over the course of the year, “The River”‘s impressive 37 week run on the chart was enough to take the crown this year as well (that’s 12 weeks longer than the #2 song of the year “Even Me”‘s impressive 25 week run). The chart saw a total of 12 songs reach the #1 spot by 10 different artists. Only two artists shot multiple songs to the top spot – Triumphant Quartet (“Even Me” and “Going There”) and Gold City (“All My Hope” and “Alabama Mud”).

Top 100 Songs of 2019

Songs with an asterisk (*) denote #1 songs this year.
RANK
 SONG ARTIST
1
 The River* Karen Peck & New River
2
 Even Me* Triumphant Quartet
3
 Shame On Me* Joseph Habedank
4
 What Kind of Man* Legacy Five
5
 Going There* Triumphant Quartet
6
 Death Was Arrested* Talleys
7
 The Ground Is Level* Whisnants
8
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
9
 All My Hope* Gold City
10
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
11
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
12
 I Pray Every Day Taylors
13
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
14
 Alabama Mud* Gold City
15
 God Fights On My Side Guardians
16
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
17
 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
18
 Joy On the Journey Mylon Hayes Family
19
 Testimony Time Down East Boys
20
 Revival* LeFevre Quartet
21
 Love All Day Long Nelons
22
 We Are All God’s Children Gaither Vocal Band
23
 His Grave Wrote the Song Greater Vision
24
 Live the Gospel Three Bridges
25
 I’d Like to Tell It Again Down East Boys
26
 The Little Things Jim & Melissa Brady
27
 Day One Jason Crabb
28
 On the Sea of Life Jeff & Sheri Easter
29
 Lord Knows Old Paths
30
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
31
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
32
 Uncommon Praise Guardians
33
 Victory Shout Kingsmen
34
 I’d Like to Meet the Preacher 11th Hour
35
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
36
 God Made a Way Carolina Boys
37
 When the Answer Is No Talleys
38
 Everybody Come See Jesus Tribute
39
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
40
 You’re Not In This Alone Browders
41
 Love HighRoad
42
 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family
43
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
44
 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour
45
 It Carried Him Perrys
46
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
47
 So Good to Me McKameys
48
 Choose Life Hyssongs
49
 Sing in the Valley Perrys
50
 I Love You (From An Old Rugged Cross) Joseph Habedank
51
 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet
52
 That’s Right Where He’ll Be Inspirations
53
 Set Your House In Order Gordon Mote
(with the Oak Ridge Boys)
54
 Blood of Jesus Carolina Boys
55
 Heal the Wound Martins
56
 God of Every Moment Zane & Donna King
57
 Mercy & Love Collingsworth Family
58
 Everything He Forgot Brian Free & Assurance
59
 God Says You Can Hyssongs
60
 The Father Knew Susan Whisnant
61
 Still Sisters
62
 You Chose To Be My Friend* Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
63
 Love Still Flows Taylors
64
 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs
65
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
66
 I Want to Praise Him 11th Hour
67
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
68
 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King
69
 His Hand Reached Further Down Inspirations
70
 By & By Hoppers
71
 Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty Mark Bishop
72
 Sin Is No Match For Grace Jonathan Wilburn
73
 Longing For Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
74
 What Only God Can Do Michael Booth
75
 Send An Angel By My Way (King Jesus) Freemans
76
 He Has Made a Way Steve Ladd
77
 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen
78
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute
79
 I’m In Good Hands Mark Bishop
80
 Down the Road to Damascus Three Bridges
81
 Little Is Much Michael English
82
 There Is a Healer Adam Crabb
83
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
84
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
85
 Love Love Love Gordon Mote
86
 We’ll Never Walk Alone Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
87
 Every Moment, Every Mountain,  Every Mile* Williamsons
88
 Blessed Be the Name of the Lord Steeles
89
 Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys
90
 Jesus to Me Wisecarvers
91
 Never Changes Steeles
92
 Garden of Grace Misty Freeman
93
 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance
94
 The Lovely Name of Jesus Kingdom Heirs
95
 Too Fast Misty Freeman
96
 Grab Your Umbrella Talleys
97
 Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood? Blackwood Brothers
98
 I Give It To You Cana’s Voice
99
 From Dust to Glory McKameys
100
 Let Me Light So Shine Zane & Donna King

 

Triumphant Quartet was the most played artist of the year after taking two songs to the #1 spot.

Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2018

RANK
 ARTIST
1
 Triumphant Quartet
2
 Joseph Habedank
3
 Gold City
4
 The Talleys
5
 Down East Boys
6
 LeFevre Quartet
7
 The Whisnants
8
 Karen Peck & New River
9
 Greater Vision
10
 11th Hour
11
 The Guardians
12
 Mylon Hayes Family
13
 Gaither Vocal Band
14
 Mark Trammell Quartet
15
 Jeff & Sheri Easter
16
 The Old Paths
17
 The Taylors
18
 Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
19
 Carolina Boys
20
 The Erwins
21
 Kingdom Heirs
22
 Jason Crabb
23
 Legacy Five
24
 Jim & Melissa Brady
25
 The Perrys
