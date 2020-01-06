Top 100 Songs and 25 Most Played Artists of 2019

Karen Peck & New River take the #1 Song of the Year for a third consecutive year. Even though the song only spent three weeks in the #1 spot over the course of the year, “The River”‘s impressive 37 week run on the chart was enough to take the crown this year as well (that’s 12 weeks longer than the #2 song of the year “Even Me”‘s impressive 25 week run). The chart saw a total of 12 songs reach the #1 spot by 10 different artists. Only two artists shot multiple songs to the top spot – Triumphant Quartet (“Even Me” and “Going There”) and Gold City (“All My Hope” and “Alabama Mud”).
Top 100 Songs of 2019
Songs with an asterisk (*) denote #1 songs this year.
|
RANK
|SONG
|ARTIST
|
1
|The River*
|Karen Peck & New River
|
2
|Even Me*
|Triumphant Quartet
|
3
|Shame On Me*
|Joseph Habedank
|
4
|What Kind of Man*
|Legacy Five
|
5
|Going There*
|Triumphant Quartet
|
6
|Death Was Arrested*
|Talleys
|
7
|The Ground Is Level*
|Whisnants
|
8
|Like I’m On the Shore
|Erwins
|
9
|All My Hope*
|Gold City
|
10
|A Rugged Old Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
|
11
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
12
|I Pray Every Day
|Taylors
|
13
|You’ve Arrived
|Greater Vision
|
14
|Alabama Mud*
|Gold City
|
15
|God Fights On My Side
|Guardians
|
16
|Be Saved
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
17
|Heaven Is
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
18
|Joy On the Journey
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
19
|Testimony Time
|Down East Boys
|
20
|Revival*
|LeFevre Quartet
|
21
|Love All Day Long
|Nelons
|
22
|We Are All God’s Children
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
23
|His Grave Wrote the Song
|Greater Vision
|
24
|Live the Gospel
|Three Bridges
|
25
|I’d Like to Tell It Again
|Down East Boys
|
26
|The Little Things
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
27
|Day One
|Jason Crabb
|
28
|On the Sea of Life
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
29
|Lord Knows
|Old Paths
|
30
|This Is the Place
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
31
|You Are Loved
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
32
|Uncommon Praise
|Guardians
|
33
|Victory Shout
|Kingsmen
|
34
|I’d Like to Meet the Preacher
|11th Hour
|
35
|Come Sunday Morning
|Old Paths
|
36
|God Made a Way
|Carolina Boys
|
37
|When the Answer Is No
|Talleys
|
38
|Everybody Come See Jesus
|Tribute
|
39
|Resurrection Power
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
40
|You’re Not In This Alone
|Browders
|
41
|Love
|HighRoad
|
42
|Live Like Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
43
|Come to the Well
|Kingdom Heirs
|
44
|A Lot With a Little
|11th Hour
|
45
|It Carried Him
|Perrys
|
46
|Keep Me Close
|Whisnants
|
47
|So Good to Me
|McKameys
|
48
|Choose Life
|Hyssongs
|
49
|Sing in the Valley
|Perrys
|
50
|I Love You (From An Old Rugged Cross)
|Joseph Habedank
|
51
|Go Ask Moses
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
52
|That’s Right Where He’ll Be
|Inspirations
|
53
|Set Your House In Order
|Gordon Mote
(with the Oak Ridge Boys)
|
54
|Blood of Jesus
|Carolina Boys
|
55
|Heal the Wound
|Martins
|
56
|God of Every Moment
|Zane & Donna King
|
57
|Mercy & Love
|Collingsworth Family
|
58
|Everything He Forgot
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
59
|God Says You Can
|Hyssongs
|
60
|The Father Knew
|Susan Whisnant
|
61
|Still
|Sisters
|
62
|You Chose To Be My Friend*
|Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
|
63
|Love Still Flows
|Taylors
|
64
|Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You
|Kingdom Heirs
|
65
|Follow Me to the Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
66
|I Want to Praise Him
|11th Hour
|
67
|Sometimes It’s the Radio
|Joseph Habedank
|
68
|Be That Kind
|Zane & Donna King
|
69
|His Hand Reached Further Down
|Inspirations
|
70
|By & By
|Hoppers
|
71
|Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty
|Mark Bishop
|
72
|Sin Is No Match For Grace
|Jonathan Wilburn
|
73
|Longing For Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
74
|What Only God Can Do
|Michael Booth
|
75
|Send An Angel By My Way (King Jesus)
|Freemans
|
76
|He Has Made a Way
|Steve Ladd
|
77
|I’ve Ever Been Glad
|Kingsmen
|
78
|The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch
|Tribute
|
79
|I’m In Good Hands
|Mark Bishop
|
80
|Down the Road to Damascus
|Three Bridges
|
81
|Little Is Much
|Michael English
|
82
|There Is a Healer
|Adam Crabb
|
83
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
84
|33
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
85
|Love Love Love
|Gordon Mote
|
86
|We’ll Never Walk Alone
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|
87
|Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile*
|Williamsons
|
88
|Blessed Be the Name of the Lord
|Steeles
|
89
|Children Go Where I Send Thee
|Down East Boys
|
90
|Jesus to Me
|Wisecarvers
|
91
|Never Changes
|Steeles
|
92
|Garden of Grace
|Misty Freeman
|
93
|This Storm
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
94
|The Lovely Name of Jesus
|Kingdom Heirs
|
95
|Too Fast
|Misty Freeman
|
96
|Grab Your Umbrella
|Talleys
|
97
|Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood?
|Blackwood Brothers
|
98
|I Give It To You
|Cana’s Voice
|
99
|From Dust to Glory
|McKameys
|
100
|Let Me Light So Shine
|Zane & Donna King
Triumphant Quartet was the most played artist of the year after taking two songs to the #1 spot.
Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2018
|
RANK
|ARTIST
|
1
|Triumphant Quartet
|
2
|Joseph Habedank
|
3
|Gold City
|
4
|The Talleys
|
5
|Down East Boys
|
6
|LeFevre Quartet
|
7
|The Whisnants
|
8
|Karen Peck & New River
|
9
|Greater Vision
|
10
|11th Hour
|
11
|The Guardians
|
12
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
13
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
14
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
15
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
16
|The Old Paths
|
17
|The Taylors
|
18
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
19
|Carolina Boys
|
20
|The Erwins
|
21
|Kingdom Heirs
|
22
|Jason Crabb
|
23
|Legacy Five
|
24
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
25
|The Perrys
