Top 100 Songs and 25 Most Played Artists of 2019

Karen Peck & New River take the #1 Song of the Year for a third consecutive year. Even though the song only spent three weeks in the #1 spot over the course of the year, “The River”‘s impressive 37 week run on the chart was enough to take the crown this year as well (that’s 12 weeks longer than the #2 song of the year “Even Me”‘s impressive 25 week run). The chart saw a total of 12 songs reach the #1 spot by 10 different artists. Only two artists shot multiple songs to the top spot – Triumphant Quartet (“Even Me” and “Going There”) and Gold City (“All My Hope” and “Alabama Mud”).

Top 100 Songs of 2019

Songs with an asterisk (*) denote #1 songs this year.

RANK SONG ARTIST 1 The River* Karen Peck & New River 2 Even Me* Triumphant Quartet 3 Shame On Me* Joseph Habedank 4 What Kind of Man* Legacy Five 5 Going There* Triumphant Quartet 6 Death Was Arrested* Talleys 7 The Ground Is Level* Whisnants 8 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins 9 All My Hope* Gold City 10 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet 11 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family 12 I Pray Every Day Taylors 13 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision 14 Alabama Mud* Gold City 15 God Fights On My Side Guardians 16 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet 17 Heaven Is Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 18 Joy On the Journey Mylon Hayes Family 19 Testimony Time Down East Boys 20 Revival* LeFevre Quartet 21 Love All Day Long Nelons 22 We Are All God’s Children Gaither Vocal Band 23 His Grave Wrote the Song Greater Vision 24 Live the Gospel Three Bridges 25 I’d Like to Tell It Again Down East Boys 26 The Little Things Jim & Melissa Brady 27 Day One Jason Crabb 28 On the Sea of Life Jeff & Sheri Easter 29 Lord Knows Old Paths 30 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band 31 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter 32 Uncommon Praise Guardians 33 Victory Shout Kingsmen 34 I’d Like to Meet the Preacher 11th Hour 35 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths 36 God Made a Way Carolina Boys 37 When the Answer Is No Talleys 38 Everybody Come See Jesus Tribute 39 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family 40 You’re Not In This Alone Browders 41 Love HighRoad 42 Live Like Jesus Collingsworth Family 43 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs 44 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour 45 It Carried Him Perrys 46 Keep Me Close Whisnants 47 So Good to Me McKameys 48 Choose Life Hyssongs 49 Sing in the Valley Perrys 50 I Love You (From An Old Rugged Cross) Joseph Habedank 51 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet 52 That’s Right Where He’ll Be Inspirations 53 Set Your House In Order Gordon Mote

(with the Oak Ridge Boys) 54 Blood of Jesus Carolina Boys 55 Heal the Wound Martins 56 God of Every Moment Zane & Donna King 57 Mercy & Love Collingsworth Family 58 Everything He Forgot Brian Free & Assurance 59 God Says You Can Hyssongs 60 The Father Knew Susan Whisnant 61 Still Sisters 62 You Chose To Be My Friend* Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox) 63 Love Still Flows Taylors 64 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs 65 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady 66 I Want to Praise Him 11th Hour 67 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank 68 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King 69 His Hand Reached Further Down Inspirations 70 By & By Hoppers 71 Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty Mark Bishop 72 Sin Is No Match For Grace Jonathan Wilburn 73 Longing For Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 74 What Only God Can Do Michael Booth 75 Send An Angel By My Way (King Jesus) Freemans 76 He Has Made a Way Steve Ladd 77 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen 78 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute 79 I’m In Good Hands Mark Bishop 80 Down the Road to Damascus Three Bridges 81 Little Is Much Michael English 82 There Is a Healer Adam Crabb 83 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River 84 33 Wilburn & Wilburn 85 Love Love Love Gordon Mote 86 We’ll Never Walk Alone Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver 87 Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile* Williamsons 88 Blessed Be the Name of the Lord Steeles 89 Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys 90 Jesus to Me Wisecarvers 91 Never Changes Steeles 92 Garden of Grace Misty Freeman 93 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance 94 The Lovely Name of Jesus Kingdom Heirs 95 Too Fast Misty Freeman 96 Grab Your Umbrella Talleys 97 Power In the Blood/Are You Washed In the Blood? Blackwood Brothers 98 I Give It To You Cana’s Voice 99 From Dust to Glory McKameys 100 Let Me Light So Shine Zane & Donna King

Triumphant Quartet was the most played artist of the year after taking two songs to the #1 spot.

Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2018

RANK ARTIST 1 Triumphant Quartet 2 Joseph Habedank 3 Gold City 4 The Talleys 5 Down East Boys 6 LeFevre Quartet 7 The Whisnants 8 Karen Peck & New River 9 Greater Vision 10 11th Hour 11 The Guardians 12 Mylon Hayes Family 13 Gaither Vocal Band 14 Mark Trammell Quartet 15 Jeff & Sheri Easter 16 The Old Paths 17 The Taylors 18 Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 19 Carolina Boys 20 The Erwins 21 Kingdom Heirs 22 Jason Crabb 23 Legacy Five 24 Jim & Melissa Brady 25 The Perrys