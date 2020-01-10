Master’s Voice Releases Solace

Arden, North Carolina (January 10, 2020) — Master’s Voice is finding comfort in God’s promises on Solace, their new album now available from Sonlite Records.

Solace recognizes there will be life after death, and therefore it isn’t something to be feared. With powerful and moving moments, Master’s Voice brings hope to the weary and finds peace in the gospel.

The album begins with “Let Us Not Grow Weary,” a song about keeping a positive attitude and spreading God’s word, even when the world is a difficult place. It’s followed by “He’s Coming Back,” the first radio single, detailing Christ’s return to Earth. T.J. Evans, singing lead, shares that day will be joyful for those headed to their eternal home.

“Why should I worry with the sinful world / I’m getting ready to leave / He’s coming back, I’m going home / Soon I’m gonna see the face of the one I’ve waited for so long.”

Solace has quiet reverent moments with “The Things Only God Can Do,” featuring Ricky Capps marveling at God’s power and the miracles only He can accomplish, and “Pray Through Me,” describing how hopelessness can be turned over to the Holy Spirit.

Watch Master’s Voice from “Thinking Outside The Grave” here.

Songs like “Because I Said So” and “Took It All Away” — which features David Folenius — remind us to trust in God’s plan as He’s given us all we need to live and thrive before reaching eternal life.

In “At Home,” featuring Jerry Pilgrim, Master’s Voice tells of learning about Heaven and all the wonders it will hold. “Five Minutes” reminds that diligently living as a follower of Christ will allow you to reach that promised land, and the haunting “Thinking Outside The Grave” serves as a warning to not be shortsighted and to remember life continues after death.

Other tracks include “This Same Jesus,” “Peace Like A River,” and “Last Of The Last Days.”

As a collection, Solace is a statement of being at peace with God’s plan for all life and a reminder of the glories Heaven promises after death.

Listen to Solace HERE.

About Master’s Voice

Since 1995, Master’s Voice has been committed to bringing an evangelistic approach to singing and preaching the life-changing gospel of Jesus Christ till all know…or He returns. This team is also devoted to musical excellence, understanding that this “music with a message” requires the utmost professionalism, preparation, commitment, clarity, doctrinal soundness and passionate vocals. The group features founder, owner and tenor singer Ricky Capps; lead singer T.J. Evans; baritone singer David Folenius; bass singer Jerry Pilgrim; musician Theron Perry; and sound technician Chuck Howe.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.