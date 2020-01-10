Medical and Touring Update from The Guardians

From home, Neil shares, “Recovery is going slowly, but very well. I am able to do the walking and rehab as prescribed.” Later this month, he hopes to be released by the surgeon to begin cardiac rehab at his local hospital. Neil continues, “I have appreciated the outpouring of concern and prayers of God’s people from across the country. I’m still here because of prayer.”
While Neil is recovering, Scott Mullins is filling in and traveling with Dean Hickman, John Darin Rowsey and Pat Barker. “The group is extremely grateful to Scott Mullins for filling in for Neil during his recovery,” explains Hickman. “While no one can fill Neil’s shoes, Scott is an extremely talented baritone and veteran of quartet singing. We miss you, Neil!”
The Guardians’ current StowTown Records project, Ready for Revival, has become a fan favorite and is available via Sony/Provident Distribution at all digital and retail outlets.
The Guardians had claimed their stake in Southern Gospel Music as one of America’s favorite Southern Gospel trios. They’ve had many hit songs since their formation in 1988. In 2018, this remarkable group became a quartet. Guardians Quartet members include Dean Hickman, Neil Uhrig, John Darin Rowsey and Pat Barker. The Guardians’ music impacts listeners with their sincerity and commitment to glorifying the Savior they sing about. Their collective mission is to share the gospel of Jesus Christ and sing songs that minister to people’s hearts and touch their lives. In collaboration with Rev. Terry Toler, The Guardians have been a part of the Revive America Tour, in which thousands of people have heard the message of the Gospel through music and preaching since its beginnings in 2016.
StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Southern Raised, The Steeles, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.
