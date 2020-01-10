Medical and Touring Update from The Guardians

have kicked off 2020 with several dates in the Southeast U.S., and concert attendees have noticed that baritoneis missing. Neil underwent surgery on December 11 at which time he had a triple bypass and aortic valve replacement. His medical team quickly realized that something was wrong and discovered internal bleeding which resulted in his receiving 10 units of blood and another surgery to repair one of the grafts. What could have been devastating was redeemed, and Neil is on the road to a complete recovery.

From home, Neil shares, “Recovery is going slowly, but very well. I am able to do the walking and rehab as prescribed.” Later this month, he hopes to be released by the surgeon to begin cardiac rehab at his local hospital. Neil continues, “I have appreciated the outpouring of concern and prayers of God’s people from across the country. I’m still here because of prayer.”

While Neil is recovering, Scott Mullins is filling in and traveling with Dean Hickman, John Darin Rowsey and Pat Barker. “The group is extremely grateful to Scott Mullins for filling in for Neil during his recovery,” explains Hickman. “While no one can fill Neil’s shoes, Scott is an extremely talented baritone and veteran of quartet singing. We miss you, Neil!”

The Guardians’ current StowTown Records project, Ready for Revival, has become a fan favorite and is available via Sony/Provident Distribution at all digital and retail outlets.