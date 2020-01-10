Ad
Medical and Touring Update from The Guardians

January 10, 2020

Nashville, TN (January 9, 2020) – The Guardians have kicked off 2020 with several dates in the Southeast U.S., and concert attendees have noticed that baritone Neil Uhrig is missing. Neil underwent surgery on December 11 at which time he had a triple bypass and aortic valve replacement. His medical team quickly realized that something was wrong and discovered internal bleeding which resulted in his receiving 10 units of blood and another surgery to repair one of the grafts. What could have been devastating was redeemed, and Neil is on the road to a complete recovery.

From home, Neil shares, “Recovery is going slowly, but very well. I am able to do the walking and rehab as prescribed.” Later this month, he hopes to be released by the surgeon to begin cardiac rehab at his local hospital. Neil continues, “I have appreciated the outpouring of concern and prayers of God’s people from across the country. I’m still here because of prayer.”

While Neil is recovering, Scott Mullins is filling in and traveling with Dean Hickman, John Darin Rowsey and Pat Barker. “The group is extremely grateful to Scott Mullins for filling in for Neil during his recovery,” explains Hickman. “While no one can fill Neil’s shoes, Scott is an extremely talented baritone and veteran of quartet singing. We miss you, Neil!”

The Guardians’ current StowTown Records project, Ready for Revival, has become a fan favorite and is available via Sony/Provident Distribution at all digital and retail outlets.

ABOUT THE GUARDIANS:
The Guardians had claimed their stake in Southern Gospel Music as one of America’s favorite Southern Gospel trios. They’ve had many hit songs since their formation in 1988. In 2018, this remarkable group became a quartet. Guardians Quartet members include Dean Hickman, Neil Uhrig, John Darin Rowsey and Pat Barker. The Guardians’ music impacts listeners with their sincerity and commitment to glorifying the Savior they sing about. Their collective mission is to share the gospel of Jesus Christ and sing songs that minister to people’s hearts and touch their lives. In collaboration with Rev. Terry Toler, The Guardians have been a part of the Revive America Tour, in which thousands of people have heard the message of the Gospel through music and preaching since its beginnings in 2016.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:
StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Southern Raised, The Steeles, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

