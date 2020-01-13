Gold City Scores #1 Southern Gospel Radio Single of the Year According to Singing News

NASHVILLE, Tenn – New Haven Records recently celebrated the news that Gold City’s single, “All My Hope,” was named the #1 song of the year. Gold City’s song received this award by earning the most points on the Singing News Top 80 Chart from January to December 2019. The New Haven Records family presented a #1 plaque to group members Daniel Riley and Chris West to commemorate this momentous achievement.

“All My Hope,” the first single from Gold City’s most recent album, Hope for the Journey, was penned by contemporary worship leader David Crowder. Riley reflects, “From the first moment we heard this song, we knew we had to record it. It contrasts the despair and bondage we experience without Christ with the forgiveness and freedom we receive when we are washed by his blood. Many congregations have been using this song in worship, so the room just fills up with praise when we start singing it. ‘All My Hope’ is more than a great song, it’s our deeply personal testimony.”

New Haven Records president Ken Harding is equally effusive, “2020 marks the 40th year of ministry for Gold City, so it’s very appropriate that they begin the year with the recognition that they’re not only legends, but leaders in their genre. We’re planning ways to celebrate their legacy while telling their story to a whole new generation of Southern Gospel fans.”

In fact, New Haven Records presented the #1 plaque to Riley and West at an all-day strategic retreat for the group. Though Gold City has an illustrious past, Riley is more interested in its present and future: “To celebrate the past is one thing, but to live in it is another. There’s a whole world out there right now that needs to hear that Christ can save, deliver, and heal. That was Gold City’s mission then, and it’s our calling today.”

About Gold City:

Gold City is one of America’s premiere gospel vocal groups. Hailing from Gadsden, AL, the legendary group has won more than 60 Singing News Fan Awards, recorded over 40 projects, been touring for four decades, and won multiple Dove Awards. For additional information, go to www.goldcityministries.com .

About New Haven Records:

New Haven Records is a Nashville-based music corporation that includes label, publishing, and film companies. For almost three decades, they have focused on the uniquely American genres of Southern Gospel, Black Gospel, and Country & Bluegrass Gospel. New Haven’s product is distributed to the mainstream through SONY Distribution and to the Christian marketplace through Provident Music Distribution. For additional information, go to www.newhavenrecords.com .