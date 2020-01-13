Monday – January 13, 2019

Ad
Jeff & Sheri Easter spend their second week in the #1 spot this week with the debut single and title cut from their latest album You Are Loved. 

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
19
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
1(2)
2
2
25
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
1(5)
3
3
20
 Alabama Mud Gold City
1(4)
4
6
17
 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet
4
5
5
20
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
6
7
24
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
6
7
4
28
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
3
8
10
19
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
7
9
8
16
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
8
10
12
22
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
5
11
13
17
 God Says You Can Hyssongs
11
12
9
26
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
2
13
11
31
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
3
14
21
10
 The Power of An Empty Tomb Erwins
14
15
16
15
 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance
15
16
19
10
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
16
17
14
18
 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour
3
18
18
19
 Love Still Flows Taylors
14
19
24
2
 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop
19
20
31
13
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
20
21
20
5
 When I Turn to You Jason  Crabb
20
22
29
2
 Name Above All Names Guardians
22
23
15
25
 What Kind of Man Legacy Five
1(6)
24
25
16
 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King
21
25
33
2
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
25
26
22
5
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain
Nelons
22
27
17
11
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
17
28
27
12
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
16
29
26
16
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute
17
30
23
11
 Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys
23
31
34
16
 What Only God Can Do Michael Booth
19
32
40
2
 One More Reason Old Time Preachers Quartet
32
33
36
10
 Well Done My Child Adam Crabb
31
34
38
10
 Can I Get a Witness The Sound
30
35
*
1
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
35
36
32
15
 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen
22
37
37
16
 Blessed Be the Name of the Lord Steeles
28
38
35
10
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
29
39
39
25
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
8
40
*
1
 Ready to Know Lore Family
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
