Monday – January 13, 2019

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
19
|You Are Loved
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
25
|Going There
|Triumphant Quartet
|
1(5)
|
3
|
3
|
20
|Alabama Mud
|Gold City
|
1(4)
|
4
|
6
|
17
|Go Ask Moses
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
20
|This Is the Place
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
4
|
6
|
7
|
24
|Come Sunday Morning
|Old Paths
|
6
|
7
|
4
|
28
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
3
|
8
|
10
|
19
|Keep Me Close
|Whisnants
|
7
|
9
|
8
|
16
|Follow Me to the Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
8
|
10
|
12
|
22
|Come to the Well
|Kingdom Heirs
|
5
|
11
|
13
|
17
|God Says You Can
|Hyssongs
|
11
|
12
|
9
|
26
|You’ve Arrived
|Greater Vision
|
2
|
13
|
11
|
31
|A Rugged Old Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
|
3
|
14
|
21
|
10
|The Power of An Empty Tomb
|Erwins
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
15
|This Storm
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
15
|
16
|
19
|
10
|Robes of Pure White
|Williamsons
|
16
|
17
|
14
|
18
|A Lot With a Little
|11th Hour
|
3
|
18
|
18
|
19
|Love Still Flows
|Taylors
|
14
|
19
|
24
|
2
|It’s a Beautiful Day
|Mark Bishop
|
19
|
20
|
31
|
13
|Sometimes It’s the Radio
|Joseph Habedank
|
20
|
21
|
20
|
5
|When I Turn to You
|Jason Crabb
|
20
|
22
|
29
|
2
|Name Above All Names
|Guardians
|
22
|
23
|
15
|
25
|What Kind of Man
|Legacy Five
|
1(6)
|
24
|
25
|
16
|Be That Kind
|Zane & Donna King
|
21
|
25
|
33
|
2
|It Never Gets Old
|Perrys
|
25
|
26
|
22
|
5
|If God Pulled Back the Curtain
|Nelons
|
22
|
27
|
17
|
11
|Let It Be the Cross
|Carolina Boys
|
17
|
28
|
27
|
12
|33
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
16
|
29
|
26
|
16
|The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch
|Tribute
|
17
|
30
|
23
|
11
|Children Go Where I Send Thee
|Down East Boys
|
23
|
31
|
34
|
16
|What Only God Can Do
|Michael Booth
|
19
|
32
|
40
|
2
|One More Reason
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
32
|
33
|
36
|
10
|Well Done My Child
|Adam Crabb
|
31
|
34
|
38
|
10
|Can I Get a Witness
|The Sound
|
30
|
35
|
*
|
1
|The God I Serve
|Karen Peck & New River
|
35
|
36
|
32
|
15
|I’ve Ever Been Glad
|Kingsmen
|
22
|
37
|
37
|
16
|Blessed Be the Name of the Lord
|Steeles
|
28
|
38
|
35
|
10
|Walking Through the Fire
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
29
|
39
|
39
|
25
|Resurrection Power
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
8
|
40
|
*
|
1
|Ready to Know
|Lore Family
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
