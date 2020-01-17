2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Nominees Announced; Joseph Habedank and Wayne Haun Among Most Nominated

Joseph Habedank Named Most Nominated Artist

Producer Wayne Haun Scores Most Individual Nominations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (January 17, 2020) – The administrators and staff of AbsolutelyGospel.com are proud to announce the nominees for the 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards. As in years past, the nominees were chosen by the staff of AbsolutelyGospel.com and select media representatives. Starting on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, the fans will get a chance to vote for their favorites in several categories.

“We are excited about bringing our unique awards program in to yet another decade,” said Deon Unthank, President/CEO of AbsolutelyGospel.com. “These awards started in 2002, and we are still going strong with 2020 being our 16th live awards presentation.”

“I think what has sustained this awards program after all these years is our ability to adapt to the ever-changing musical landscape, not just in our niche genre, but also the musical world as a whole,” said Chris Unthank, Editor-In-Chief of AbsolutelyGospel.com.

Like last year, 2020 seemed to be the year of multi-hyphenate performers. Perennial favorite Joseph Habedank landed the most nominations among artists for a second consecutive year. He landed a stellar 11 nominations for his work as both a singer and songwriter. As an artist, Joseph landed key nominations in Song of the Year (for “Shame On Me”), Album of the Year (for Deeper Oceans), Male Vocalist of the Year, Fan Favorite Artist of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year (Artist) (which he’s won the last two years). He also earned multiple nominations for his songwriting contributions last year.

Southern Gospel mainstays Legacy Five followed behind with eight nominations, including Song of the Year (for “What Kind of Man”), Album of the Year (for Pure Love), and Male Group of the Year. Group tenor and songwriter Lee Black landed in the Male Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year (Artist) category as well.

Three artists followed closely behind as Triumphant Quartet, The Perrys, and Jeff & Sheri Easter scored an impressive seven nominations apiece for their work in 2019.

Next in line was Karen Peck & New River, 11th Hour, Tribute Quartet, and HighRoad with six nominations. Wilburn & Wilburn, Adam Crabb, Jim & Melissa Brady, and The Nelons landed a solid five nods, while The Whisnants, Kingdom Heirs, and Melissa Brady (as a solo artist) each scored four mentions.

The Bowling Family, Gaither Vocal Band, Sisters, The Sound, Michael Booth, The Kingsmen, Zane & Donna King, and Michael Combs all landed three nods. Several artists earned double nominations, including the Gold City, The Talleys, Gordon Mote, Carolina Quartet, Booth Brothers, The Freemans, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, and Johnny Minick.

Another perennial favorite, producer/songwriter Wayne Haun was the most nominated individual this year, taking a strong 14 nominations for his work this past year, including five separate Album of the Year mentions for his production work this year (for Habedank’s Deeper Oceans, The Perrys’ Keep Movin’ On, Tribute Quartet’s Living the Stories, Legacy Five’s Pure Love, and Triumphant Quartet’s Yes).

Songwriter Jason Cox followed behind with 10 mentions for his songwriting work in 2019, including two Song of the Year mentions.

Kenna West and Lee Black both earned an impressive seven nods as well. Sheri Easter and Jeff Collins received six nominations, while Trey Ivey and Ben Isaacs both landed five nominations. Sue C. Smith, Marcia Henry, Scott Godsey, Donna King, and Tony Wood all landed four individual nominations. Two people earned three nominations which were Michael Farren and Amber Eppinette Saunders.

More information on the 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Celebration will be forthcoming, including performers, sponsors, and ticket information. The date for this year’s Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Celebration is Tuesday, April 28, 2020 and will be held in a new location – Family Worship Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

SONG OF THE YEAR

“All My Hope” – Gold City (E.Cash, D.Crowder)

“Death Was Arrested” – The Talleys (R.H.Baltzglier, A.Kersh, B.Koker, P.T.Smith)

“Even Me” – Triumphant Quartet (J.Bumgardner, J.Cox, K.West)

“It Carried Him” – The Perrys (W.Haun, K.Talley)

“Shame On Me” – Joseph Habedank (M.Boggs, J.Cox, J.Habedank)

“The Ground Is Level” – The Whisnants (M.Lanier)

“The People That God Gives You” – Bowling Family (L.Black, A.Wilburn)

“The River” – Karen Peck & New River (D.Clark, M.Farren, K.P.Gooch)

“This Is the Place” – Gaither Vocal Band (G.Gaither, W.J.Gaither, G.Mote)

“What Kind of Man” – Legacy Five (J.Cox. S.C.Smith, K.West)

“You Are Loved” – Jeff & Sheri Easter (S.Easter, M.Henry)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A Lot With a Little – 11th Hour (J.Collins)

Deeper Oceans – Joseph Habedank (W.Haun)

Everything In Between – Kingdom Heirs (J.Collins, A.Rice)

Here’s a Reminder – Sisters (J.Medkiff, Sisters)

Keep Movin’ Along – The Perrys (W.Haun)

Living the Stories – Tribute (W.Haun)

Pure Love – Legacy Five (W.Haun, T.Ivey)

Raised On Red – Wilburn & Wilburn (S.Godsey, B.Isaacs)

Yes – Triumphant Quartet (W.Haun)

You Are Loved – Jeff & Sheri Easter (G.Cole, S.Easter)

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST

3 Heath Brothers

Carolina Quartet

Ferguson Family

PromisedLand Quartet

Singing Contractors

The Sound

MALE VOCALIST

Lee Black (Legacy Five)

Michael Booth (Booth Brothers)

Adam Crabb (Gaither Vocal Band)

Joseph Habedank

Scott Inman (Triumphant Quartet)

Jonathan Wilburn (Wilburn & Wilburn)

FEMALE VOCALIST

Melissa Brady (Jim & Melissa Brady)

Sheri Easter (Jeff & Sheri Easter)

Karen Peck Gooch (Karen Peck & New River)

Amber Eppinette Saunders (11th Hour)

Libbi Stuffle (The Perrys)

Lauren Talley (The Talleys)

MALE GROUP

Gaither Vocal Band

Kingdom Heirs

Kingsmen

Legacy Five

Tribute

Triumphant Quartet

Wilburn & Wilburn

FEMALE GROUP

Bowling Sisters

HighRoad

Lori Jonathan Trio

Perry Sisters

Sisters

Sweetwater Revival

MIXED GROUP

11th Hour

Jeff & Sheri Easter

Karen Peck & New River

The McKameys

The Nelons

The Perrys

The Whisnants

SONGWRITER (ARTIST)

Lee Black (Legacy Five)

Melissa Brady (Jim & Melissa Brady)

Sheri Easter (Jeff & Sheri Easter)

Joseph Habedank

Donna King (Zane & Donna King)

Amber Eppinette Saunders (11th Hour)

SONGWRITER (PROFESSIONAL)

Jeff Bumgardner

Jason Cox

Joel Lindsey

Rebecca J. Peck

Sue C. Smith

Kenna West

Dianne Wilkinson

Tony Wood

PRODUCER

Jim Brady (Jim & Melissa Brady)

Jason Clark (The Nelons)

Jeff Collins

Scott Godsey

Wayne Haun

Ben Isaacs (The Isaacs)

Trey Ivey

Donna King (Zane & Donna King)

MUSICIAN

Autumn Nelon Clark (The Nelons)

Caylon Freeman (The Freemans)

Matthew Gooch (Karen Peck & New River)

Trey Ivey

Gordon Mote

Josh Singletary (Tribute Quartet)

Jeff Stice

TRADITIONAL SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Come to the Well” – Kingdom Heirs (J.Cox, D.McGlamery, K.West)

“Everybody Come See Jesus” – Tribute Quartet (G.Boe, M.Henry, D.King, S.C.Smith, D.Wilkinson)

“Going There” – Triumphant Quartet (L.Black, S.Inman)

“Keep Me Close” – The Whisnants (M.L.Allen, R.Rambo-McGuire, T.Wilkin)

“Sing In the Valley” – The Perrys (K.Fitzwater, M.Henry, M.Mathis)

“Victory Shout” – Kingsmen (J.Cox, K.West)

“What Kind of Man” – Legacy Five (J.Cox. S.C.Smith, K.West)

TRADITIONAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Everything In Between – Kingdom Heirs (J.Collins, A.Rice)

He Will Be God – The Whisnants (T.Ivey, The Whisnants)

Keep Movin’ Along – The Perrys (W.Haun)

Living the Stories – Tribute Quartet (W.Haun)

Pure Love – Legacy Five (W.Haun, T.Ivey)

Victory Shout – Kingsmen (J.Collins)

Yes – Triumphant Quartet (W.Haun)

PROGRESSIVE SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“A Lot With a Little” – 11th Hour (J.Lindsey, A.E.Saunders, N.Woodard)

“All My Hope” – Gold City (E.Cash, D.Crowder)

“Can I Get a Witness” – The Sound (B.Baxter, J.Cox, K.West)

“Love All Day Long” – The Nelons (A.Bowman, D.McGuire, R.Rambo-McGuire)

“Sometimes It’s the Radio” – Joseph Habedank (J.Habedank, T.Wood, J.Yeary)

“What Only God Can Do” – Michael Booth (B.Davis, C.Davis, K.Williams)

PROGRESSIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

A Lot With a Little – 11th Hour (J.Collins)

Dear Yesterday – Michael Booth (J.Webb)

Deeper Oceans – Joseph Habedank (W.Haun)

Here’s a Reminder – Sisters (J.Medkiff, Sisters)

Make It Count – The Sound (S.Godsey)

Shine – Melissa Brady (J.Brady, M.Brady)

COUNTRY/ROOTS SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“33” – Wilburn & Wilburn (L.Black, J.Cox, D.James)

“Nothing At All” – HighRoad (S.Davison, M.Farren, T.Wood)

“Shame On Me” – Joseph Habedank (M.Boggs, J.Cox, J.Habedank)

“The People That God Gives You” – Bowling Family (L.Black, A.Wilburn)

“The River” – Karen Peck & New River (D.Clark, M.Farren, K.P.Gooch)

“There Is a Healer” – Adam Crabb (L.Black, A.Crabb, T.Wood)

“You Are Loved” – Jeff & Sheri Easter (S.Easter, M.Henry)

COUNTRY/ROOTS RECORDING OF THE YEAR

American Morning – Carolina Quartet (M.Sykes)

Beautiful Ever After – Zane & Donna King (D.King, Z.King)

Clean – Adam Crabb (B.Isaacs)

HighRoad – HighRoad (B.Isaacs)

Raised On Red – Wilburn & Wilburn (S.Godsey. B.Isaacs)

You Are Loved – Jeff & Sheri Easter (G.Cole, S.Easter)

SPECIAL EVENT PROJECT

A Jazzy Little Christmas – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound (W.Haun)

Country Roads – Booth Brothers (K.Williams)

Live In Prague, Czech Republic – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Pure Love (Lyric Videos) – Legacy Five

The Joy of Christmas – Johnny Minick (J.Minick)

What Christmas Really Means – The Erwins (W.Haun)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Clean” – Adam Crabb

“Heaven’s Back Yard” – HighRoad

“Send An Angel By My Way (King Jesus)” – The Freemans

“The Little Things” – Jim & Melissa Brady

“Too Fast” – Misty Freeman

“Wings of Prayer” – Michael Combs

COUNTRY GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Michael Combs

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Chris Golden

HighRoad

Johnny Minick & the Stewart Brothers

Jim Sheldon – The Positive Cowboy

FAN FAVORITE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bowling Family

Michael Combs

Joseph Habedank

HighRoad

Jim & Melissa Brady

Karen Peck & New River

The Nelons

The Perrys

Tribute Quartet

Triumphant Quartet