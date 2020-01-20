Ad
Jeff & Sheri Easter spend their third week in the #1 spot this week with the debut single and title cut from their latest album You Are Loved. 

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
20
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
1(3)
2
2
26
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
1(5)
3
3
21
 Alabama Mud Gold City
1(4)
4
4
18
 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet
4
5
5
21
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
6
6
25
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
6
7
7
29
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
3
8
8
20
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
7
9
9
17
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
8
10
10
23
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
5
11
11
18
 God Says You Can Hyssongs
11
12
12
27
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
2
13
13
32
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
3
14
14
11
 The Power of An Empty Tomb Erwins
14
15
15
16
 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance
15
16
16
11
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
16
17
17
19
 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour
3
18
18
20
 Love Still Flows Taylors
14
19
19
3
 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop
19
20
20
14
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
20
21
21
6
 When I Turn to You Jason  Crabb
20
22
22
3
 Name Above All Names Guardians
22
23
23
26
 What Kind of Man Legacy Five
1(6)
24
24
17
 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King
21
25
25
3
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
25
26
26
6
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain
Nelons
22
27
27
12
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
17
28
28
13
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
16
29
29
17
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute
17
30
30
12
 Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys
23
31
31
17
 What Only God Can Do Michael Booth
19
32
32
3
 One More Reason Old Time Preachers Quartet
32
33
33
11
 Well Done My Child Adam Crabb
31
34
34
11
 Can I Get a Witness The Sound
30
35
35
2
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
35
36
36
16
 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen
22
37
37
17
 Blessed Be the Name of the Lord Steeles
28
38
38
11
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
29
39
39
26
 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family
8
40
40
2
 Ready to Know Lore Family
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

