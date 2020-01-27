Ernie Haase + Signature Sound Announced Something Beautiful Available April 17 via Gaither Music Group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Momentum continues for Ernie Haase + Signature Sound as the GRAMMY®-nominated quartet follows A Jazzy Little Christmas, ranked by the Los Angeles Times as one of the “Best Christmas Albums of 2019” and featured on “Fox & Friends” and Huckabee.TV, with another Gaither Music Group project.

Something Beautiful, a new recording from Ernie Haase + Signature Sound, featuring their favorite songs by gospel music icons Bill and Gloria Gaither, will be released across all music platforms on April 17. The 12-song collection includes collaborations with both of the Gospel Music Hall of Famers, who have collectively garnered eight GRAMMY® Awards and 40 Gospel Music Association (GMA) DOVE Awards, including the title “Songwriter of the Year” eight times.

Haase, Gaither and award-winning producer Wayne Haun poured through Bill and Gloria Gaither’s catalog of over 700 popular songs, and the group decided to reimagine some of the classics including “He Touched Me,” “Because He Lives,” “Then Came the Morning,” “I Just Feel Like Something Good Is About to Happen” and more. Something Beautiful will be exclusively distributed by Capitol Christian Distribution and Universal Music and will be available throughout the Christian marketplace as well as online platforms including YouTube, Pandora, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify and Gaither.com.

“It is hard to put into words how excited, honored and blessed I feel to be able to collaborate with my friends and mentors Bill and Gloria Gaither. Singing with The Cathedral Quartet was a dream of mine, and God made that dream come true. And now, after all these years, another dream has come true! Working hand-in-hand with the author of these songs and my brilliant producer and friend Wayne Haun is a milestone in my musical career. I’m so excited to offer Something Beautiful to the body of Christ as the culmination of one of my most cherished dreams,” expressed Haase.

Ernie Haase + Signature Sound has long been a part of the Gaither HOMECOMING family of artists appearing on the brand’s worldwide tours to such venues as Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, The Sydney Opera House and the Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The group has appeared with Bill and Gloria on their award-winning and top-selling recordings, including the Gaither Gospel Series, of which 133 products have been certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum.

SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL AND GOOD TOUR

On Feb. 29, Ernie Haase + Signature Sound will embark on their Something Beautiful and Good Tour that leads into the highly-anticipated A Jazzy Little Christmas Tour 2020. Both tours are booking now. For booking inquiries, click HERE.

SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL AND GOOD TOUR DATES:

Feb. 29 – Fayetteville Community Church – Fayetteville, N.C.

Mar. 6 – Word Of Life Florida- Hudson, Fla.

Mar. 14 – The Mansion Theatre – Branson, Mo.

Mar. 15 – Bethel Temple – Cleburne, Texas

Mar. 20 – St. Joseph United Methodist Church – Fort Wayne, Ind.

Mar. 21 – West Hill Baptist Church – Wooster, Ohio

Mar. 29 – Croswell Opera House – Adrian, Mich.

Apr. 4 – Spring Baptist Church – Spring, Texas

Apr. 18 – Newberry Opera House – Newberry, S.C.

Apr. 21 – Welk Resort Theatre – Branson, Mo.

Apr. 23 – Welk Resort Theatre – Branson, Mo.

Apr. 24 – First Christian Church – Salem, Ill.

Apr. 25 – Heritage United Methodist Church – Hattiesburg, Miss.

Apr. 29 – Private Event – Gatlinburg, Tenn.

May 9 – Jamie Foxx Performing Arts Center – Terrell, Texas

May 15 – Glenmachan Church Of God – Belfast, N. Ireland

May 16 – Freedom City Church – Cumbernauld, Scotland

May 17 – Levend Evangelie Gemeente – Aalsmeerderbrug, Nederland

May 18 – Evangelische Freikirche Espelkamp E.V. – Espelkamp, NRW (Germany)

May 19 – Evangelische Freikirche Espelkamp E.V. – Espelkamp, NRW (Germany)

May 23 – Answers Center At Ark Encounter – Williamstown, Ky.

June 19 – Troup High School Auditorium – Lagrange, Ga.

June 20 – Cannon Center For The Performing Arts – Memphis, Tenn.

June 27 – Benson Singing Grove – Benson, N.C.

July 2-5 – Ohio Star Theater – EHSS Fan Retreat – Sugarcreek, Ohio

July 9 – Westerner Park – Red Deer, Alberta

July 10 – Westerner Park – Red Deer, Alberta

July 11 – Westerner Park – Red Deer, Alberta

July 19 – Church In The Park – O’neill, Neb.

July 25 – Crockett Theatre – Lawrenceburg, Tebb.

July 26 – Sandy Pines Lakeside Chapel – Dorr, Mich.

July 31 – Whitestone Inn – Kingston, Tenn.

Aug. 1 – High Fine Arts Center At Lancaster Mennonite School – Lancaster, Pa.

Aug. 2 – Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center – Clarksburg, W.Va.

Aug. 29 – Maranatha Bible And Missionary Conference – Norton Shores, Mich.

Sept. 5 – Silver Dollar City – Branson, Mo.

Sept. 13 – Carrollton High School Performing Arts Center – Carrollton, Ohio

Nov. 6 – Macgorman Performing Arts Center – Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 7 – Macgorman Performing Arts Center – Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 28 – Hartville Kitchen – Hartville, Ohio

ABOUT ERNIE HAASE + SIGNATURE SOUND:

Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into a world-renowned quartet that spans a wide variety of genres and cultures. With unique performances and unmistakable, four-part harmonies, Ernie Haase + Signature Sound has traveled all over the world offering energy, excitement and encouragement through its powerful brand. Ernie Haase + Signature Sound’s recent holiday release, A Jazzy Little Christmas, produced by Tony Bennett’s former musical director Billy Stritch, “veers from doo-wop to Broadway to Easy Listening (Rolling Stone).” Ranked by the Los Angeles Times as one of the “Best Christmas Albums of 2019,” the Billboard Top Ten Jazz Album also received national attention from “Fox & Friends” and “Huckabee.” Momentum continues for Ernie Haase + Signature Sound this spring as the quartet prepares to release Something Beautiful, a new recording featuring their favorite songs by gospel music icons Bill and Gloria Gaither, across all music platforms on April 17. Touring over 100 dates a year, Ernie Haase + Signature Sound has also performed the national anthem multiple times at NBA games and appeared on ESPN with NASCAR. As group founder, Haase is a creative, hard-working tenor whose early roots with the unforgettable and legendary quartet The Cathedrals helped begin his dream to form a powerhouse group of his own. Ernie Haase + Signature Sound is both GRAMMY®-nominated and GMA Dove Award-winning, a radio favorite in the United States and internationally and a leader in CD sales and long-form music video sales with several RIAA(R)-certified Gold(R) and Platinum(R) DVDs.