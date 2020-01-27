Ad
IMC Concerts Teams With The Collingsworth Family To Present Mercy & Love Tour Coast To Coast

Johnson City, TN – Successful concert promotions company, IMC Concerts will team with The Collingsworth Family to present their Mercy & Love Tour in select cities during the month of February.  Concerts with the popular musical family will include stops on both the East Coast and the West Coast. “We are excited to see the continued growth and popularity of this incredible family,” states IMC Concerts President, Landon Beene. “We are thrilled to be a part of presenting this exciting music tour in various cities throughout February.”
According to Beene, the February 29 event in San Tan Valley, AZ, has already sold out thus, IMC Concerts has added a matinee concert to this particular tour stop. “Since the San Tan Valley evening concert sold out more than a month in advance, we decided to offer a matinee concert that will start at 2:00pm,” Beene explains. “We wanted to give fans in the San Tan Valley area the opportunity to be able to enjoy this special event who were unable to get tickets for the evening program. It came as no surprise to me that we would see a show sold out this quickly as we expect several more to do the same. Fortunately in this market, since it is on a Saturday, we have been able to quickly remedy the sold-out situation by adding a matinee. It’s going to be a great day of music with this special family.”
Love & Mercy Tour stops in February with IMC Concerts will include Ormond Beach, Sarasota and Jacksonville, FL. Stops in Arizona include Tucson and San Tan Valley, while the lone stop in California will be in Anaheim. More Collingsworth Family tour dates with IMC Concerts are expected to be announced later in the spring and summer. “We are working now with The Collingsworth Family to maximize tour opportunities in a number of other cities,” Beene states. “We are very excited and are looking forward to bringing this musical family into many areas throughout the US.”
A complete list of Mercy & Love Tour concert dates with The Collingsworth Family, promoted by IMC Concert, is available at http://www.imcconcerts.com/artist.php?id=16.
