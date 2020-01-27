Monday – January 27, 2020

Jeff & Sheri Easter spend their fourth week in the #1 spot this week with the debut single and title cut from their latest album You Are Loved.
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
21
|You Are Loved
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
1(4)
|
2
|
8
|
21
|Keep Me Close
|Whisnants
|
2
|
3
|
7
|
30
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
22
|This Is the Place
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
4
|
5
|
2
|
27
|Going There
|Triumphant Quartet
|
1(5)
|
6
|
4
|
19
|Go Ask Moses
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
4
|
7
|
10
|
24
|Come To the Well
|Kingdom Heirs
|
5
|
8
|
9
|
18
|Follow Me to the Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
7
|
9
|
15
|
17
|This Storm
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
9
|
10
|
14
|
12
|The Power of an Empty Tomb
|Erwins
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
19
|God Says You Can
|Hyssongs
|
11
|
12
|
20
|
15
|Sometimes It’s the Radio
|Joseph Habedank
|
9
|
13
|
12
|
28
|You’ve Arrived
|Greater Vision
|
2
|
14
|
3
|
22
|Alabama Mud
|Gold City
|
1(4)
|
15
|
13
|
33
|A Rugged Old Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
|
3
|
16
|
21
|
7
|When I Turn to You
|Jason Crabb
|
16
|
17
|
17
|
20
|A Lot With a Little
|11th Hour
|
3
|
18
|
6
|
26
|Come Sunday Morning
|Old Paths
|
6
|
19
|
16
|
12
|Robes of Pure White
|Williamsons
|
16
|
20
|
26
|
7
|If God Pulled Back the Curtain
|Nelons
|
20
|
21
|
28
|
14
|33
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
16
|
22
|
29
|
18
|The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch
|Tribute
|
17
|
23
|
35
|
3
|The God I Serve
|Karen Peck & New River
|
23
|
24
|
22
|
4
|Name Above All Names
|Guardians
|
22
|
25
|
19
|
4
|It’s a Beautiful Day
|Mark Bishop
|
19
|
26
|
18
|
21
|Love Still Flows
|Taylors
|
14
|
27
|
24
|
18
|Be That Kind
|Zane & Donna King
|
18
|
28
|
27
|
13
|Let It Be the Cross
|Carolina Boys
|
17
|
29
|
25
|
4
|It Never Gets Old
|Perrys
|
25
|
30
|
34
|
12
|Can I Get a Witness
|The Sound
|
30
|
31
|
23
|
27
|What Kind of Man
|Legacy Five
|
1(6)
|
32
|
36
|
17
|I’ve Ever Been Glad
|Kingsmen
|
22
|
33
|
30
|
13
|Children Go Where I Send Thee
|Down East Boys
|
23
|
34
|
*
|
1
|Go Down Again
|Wisecarvers
|
34
|
35
|
37
|
18
|Blessed Be the Name of the Lord
|Steeles
|
28
|
36
|
31
|
18
|What Only God Can Do
|Michael Booth
|
19
|
37
|
32
|
4
|One More Reason
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
32
|
38
|
*
|
1
|Get Me There
|Talleys
|
38
|
39
|
*
|
1
|I See Revival
|Crabb Family
|
39
|
40
|
38
|
12
|Walking Through the Fire
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
29
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
