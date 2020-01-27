Monday – January 27, 2020

Ad
Jeff & Sheri Easter spend their fourth week in the #1 spot this week with the debut single and title cut from their latest album You Are Loved. 

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
21
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
1(4)
2
8
21
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
2
3
7
30
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
3
4
5
22
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
5
2
27
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
1(5)
6
4
19
 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet
4
7
10
24
 Come To the Well Kingdom Heirs
5
8
9
18
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
7
9
15
17
 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance
9
10
14
12
 The Power of an Empty Tomb Erwins
10
11
11
19
 God Says You Can Hyssongs
11
12
20
15
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
9
13
12
28
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
2
14
3
22
 Alabama Mud Gold City
1(4)
15
13
33
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
3
16
21
7
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
16
17
17
20
 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour
3
18
6
26
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
6
19
16
12
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
16
20
26
7
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain Nelons
20
21
28
14
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
16
22
29
18
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute
17
23
35
3
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
23
24
22
4
 Name Above All Names Guardians
22
25
19
4
 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop
19
26
18
21
 Love Still Flows Taylors
14
27
24
18
 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King
18
28
27
13
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
17
29
25
4
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
25
30
34
12
 Can I Get a Witness The Sound
30
31
23
27
 What Kind of Man Legacy Five
1(6)
32
36
17
 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen
22
33
30
13
 Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys
23
34
*
1
 Go Down Again Wisecarvers
34
35
37
18
 Blessed Be the Name of the Lord Steeles
28
36
31
18
 What Only God Can Do Michael Booth
19
37
32
4
 One More Reason Old Time Preachers Quartet
32
38
*
1
 Get Me There Talleys
38
39
*
1
 I See Revival Crabb Family
39
40
38
12
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
29
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

