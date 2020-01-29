Gaither Music Group Announces Release Date for Randy Travis’ Worship & Faith DVD Along With Precious Memories Album

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 29, 2020) – Gaither Music Group announced- today- that they will release a compilation of worship songs and hymns from seven-time GRAMMY winner Randy Travis with an album titled Precious Memories and an accompanying DVD entitled “Worship & Faith.” Filmed in 2003 at Calvary Assembly of God in Orlando, Fla., Travis and his band performed songs including “I’ll Fly Away,” “Three Wooden Crosses” and “Just a Closer Walk With Thee” among other favorites. The newly re-packaged album includes songs such as “How Great Thou Art,” “Softly and Tenderly” and “The Unclouded Day.” The package is available for preorder now and will be released on February 21.

Travis is no stranger to Gospel music having released the smash hit “Three Wooden Crosses” in 2002. The song became his sixteenth number one single winning Song of the Year at the 2003 CMA Awards and Country Song of the Year at the 2004 Dove Awards. It was his first entry in the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. He has released four Gospel albums which all charted on the Billboard Country charts; with three of them also charting on the All-Genre and Christian Album Charts.

The recordings will be featured as a TV special on networks including PBS, TBN, RFD-TV, DirecTV, DISH TV, GaitherTV, FamilyNet, The Heartland Network, CTN, GMC, GMTN, Guardian, Liberty, TCT and TLN. It will air in Canada on Vision TV, CTS, The Miracle Channel and Hope TV. The “Worship & Faith” DVD and Precious Memories CD are exclusively distributed by Capitol Christian Distribution and Universal Music and will be available throughout general market stores and the Christian marketplace in addition to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®. The products will be available with prime positioning at online retailers including iTunes, YouTube, Pandora, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify and Gaither.com.

A new feature in the February/March issue of Cowboys & Indians, titled The Quieter Years of Randy Travis, sums up his journey since his 2013 stroke that stole his award-winning and universally-known voice. Along with author Ken Abraham, he released a memoir Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith and Braving the Storms of Life in 2019 to critical acclaim and widespread success. The book can be purchased at ForeverandEverAmenBook.com. Last year the music icon also released two never-before-heard songs and joined James Dupre on the road for the Music of Randy Travis Tour.

Precious Memories Track Listing:

1. “Blessed Assurance”

2. “How Great Thou Art”

3. “In The Garden”

4. “Softly And Tenderly”

5. “I’ll Fly Away”

6. “Peace In The Valley”

7. “Precious Memories”

8. “Just A Closer Walk With Thee”

9. “The Unclouded Day”

10. “Sweet By And By”

11. “Are You Washed In The Blood?”

12. “Three Wooden Crosses”

“Worship & Faith” DVD Includes:

“Shall We Gather At The River?”

“You Are Worthy Of My Praise”

“Just A Closer Walk With Thee”

“We Fall Down”

“Will The Circle Be Unbroken?”

‘He’s My Rock, My Sword, My Shield”

“Peace In The Valley”

“Sweet By And By”

“Open The Eyes Of My Heart”

“Turn Your Radio On”

“Above All”

“Love Lifted Me”

“I’ll Fly Away”

“Pray For The Fish”

“Three Wooden Cross”

About Randy Travis

With lifetime sales in excess of 25 million, Randy Travis is one of the biggest multi-genre record sellers of all time and a recent inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame class of 2016. His honors include seven Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music statuettes, 10 American Music Awards, two People’s Choice awards, seven Music City News awards, eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association and five Country Music Association honors. In addition, three of his performances earned CMA Song of the Year honors: “On the Other Hand” (1986), “Forever and Ever Amen” (1987) and “Three Wooden Crosses” (2002). To date, he has 22 No. 1 singles, 31 Top-10 smashes and more than 40 appearances in feature films and television shows to his credit. Four of his albums are Gold Records. Four are Platinum. One has gone Double Platinum. One is Triple Platinum and another is Quintuple Platinum. In 2004, Randy was honored with his own star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is honored on the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, TN. He has been a member of the cast of the Grand Ole Opry since 1986. In 2017, Randy was honored with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds™ Nashville. Since his near fatal stroke in 2013, with the help of his wife Mary and rigorous physical therapy, Randy continues to make improvements in his speaking, walking, and yes, singing. With the help of author Ken Abraham, he released his critically-acclaimed memoir in 2019, Forever and Ever, Amen. For more information please visit RandyTravis.com.

About Gaither Music Group

One of the largest independent Christian music companies in the world and a household name for millions of fans, Gaither Music Group, in partnership with Primary Wave Entertainment, is known worldwide for its award-winning and top-selling recordings, including the Gaither Gospel Series, of which 133 products have been certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum. These recordings, which encompass more than 177 video copyrights, showcase gospel music pioneers; many of the finest performers in the gospel genre; up-and-coming acts; and country artists including The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, Joey+Rory, Alabama, Alan Jackson, The Statler Brothers, George Jones, Vince Gill and others. The brand has partnered with Sandi Patty, Gloria Gaynor, Steven Curtis Chapman and a host of acclaimed talents from various fields of music. Gaither Music Group has garnered sales of more than 40 million DVDs and CDs, including such PBS stalwarts as Billy Graham: God’s Ambassador, the only authorized video autobiography of Reverend Billy Graham; The Gospel Music of Johnny Cash; and three Elvis Presley projects, in conjunction with the Elvis Presley Estate. The company developed a partnership with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® in 2008, one of the most successful music launches in Cracker Barrel® history; and its alliances with Capitol Christian Music Group, Universal Music Group and Time Life Music remain bedrocks for the company.