StowTown Records Announces the Digital Release of The Greenes’ Classic Hallelujah

Nashville, TN (January 31, 2020) – In the late 1980s, from the small town of Boone, NC, a talented musical family known as The Greenes burst on the Gospel Music scene with songs like “It Sure Sounds Like Angels To Me,” “There’s A Miracle In Me” and “When I Knelt The Blood Fell.” For two and a half decades the popular trio delighted audiences worldwide with their unmistakable harmonies, releasing nearly 20 recordings prior to the untimely death of the group’s leader, Tony Greene.

The last recording, completed in 2010, featuring Tony and his wife, TaRanda, along with tenor Jeff Snyder, was produced by the late, great Lari Goss and will no doubt go down in history as a fan favorite. Hallelujah features The Greenes and Lari Goss at their best. From the upbeat “How Big” to the moving ballad “One Holy Lamb,” penned by multi-award-winning songwriter Phil Cross, to the powerful “I Walked Today Where Jesus Walked,” Hallelujah leaves listeners longing for more of the unmistakable sounds that made The Greenes so loved.

“I’ll never forget being in the studio that day,” TaRanda recalls. “We recorded ‘I Walked Today’ in just one take with Lari sitting at the piano and me at the microphone. It was such a special moment and God’s Spirit just filled the room. I will never forget it.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary since the original release of the recording, and StowTown Records opted to release Hallelujah in digital format to commemorate this momentous occasion. “This is such a timeless recording,” states StowTown Records Records President Landon Beene. “It has never been released in digital format, and it is certainly worthy. We have wanted to release it in digital format for quite some time but felt it important to wait for the ten year anniversary. We believe it will reignite excitement for listeners who fell in love with the music of The Greenes years ago, and we also feel it will introduce many new listeners to a sound that is classic and should live on and on.”

The first single, “Heaven in the House,” released to radio last week. Hallelujah is being released under the StowTown Records Vault Series and is distributed by Sony/Provident and is available worldwide wherever fine Christian music is sold.

Hallelujah Track List:

Hallelujah

One Holy Lamb

How Big is God

Unseen Hand

Oh The Cross

Well of Grace

It Doesn’t Matter Who You Are

God Is In This Place

We Love You Lord

Heaven in the House

I Walked Today Where Jesus Walked

ABOUT THE GREENES:

The Greenes organized in 1979 when a the musical family of Everette Greene and his three kids, Tim, Kim and Tony, first began singing in area churches throughout their western North Carolina home of Boone. Over the years, the musical family enjoyed numerous honors and accolades, including appearances on the Gaither Homecoming Video Series, as well as the National Quartet Convention and the famed Brooklyn Tabernacle.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Southern Raised, The Steeles, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.

