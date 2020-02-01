Legacy Five – Singing Pure Love

Matthew Lawson: Scott, it’s so good to speak with you again. Since we last spoke, you have had a few exciting things happen, including 2 new group members. Would you mind introducing us to the new fellas in the group?

Scott Fowler: 2019 was indeed an eventful year for Legacy Five as we have introduced two new members; Baritone vocalist Bryan Walker, and tenor vocalist, Lee Black. Bryan is no stranger to gospel music, as he sang with The Perrys for several years. Upon leaving the Perrys, Bryan became a worship pastor at a church in Crossville, TN. When I found myself in need of a voice like his, I called him and was very glad when he joined us. At the same time, I found myself in need of a tenor. I reached out to Lee Black and we began discussing the opportunity for him to also join Legacy Five. Lee has never done this before now, but he is a much celebrated gospel songwriter and has many hits to his name. I am so happy to have both these men on the Legacy Five team.

ML: You have recently released you first recording with the new lineup, Pure Love. Personally, I don’t think I have heard a better L5 project in years. What are a few of your favorite cuts on the new project and why?

SF: Well, I’m gonna be a bit more aggressive then you were on the characterization of our new recording, Pure Love. I think it is THE best recording in Legacy Five’s history. Our listeners seem to agree and that makes me so happy. There are so many fabulous songs on this CD….that’s what makes it so hard to chose just one. But, “What Kind of Man” gets my vote for there best song on the album. Whenever we ask folks this question, we also hear “I Believe the Book,” “Only Passing Through,” and “What A Day” as THEIR favorites. “What Kind of Man” moved me to tears the day I heard the demo. It’s simply a beautiful message that reminds as that we are all sinners in desperate need of our Savior.

ML: Those are all great songs, Scott! Picking songs can be the trickiest part of recording. How many songs do you typically have “on hold” for consideration before you select the final 10-12?

SF: This is the tedious process that I spend the most time on. I literally listen to 100-200 songs trying to find the 10 perfect ones. I usually end up having about 40 songs on hold….then I have to narrow them down to the final 10.

ML: Wow. That is incredible. I must say – Legacy Five is doing a great job of reaching the younger generation with fresh music and biblical lyrics. Do you think the future of Southern Gospel Music is bright?

SF: I do. I think this music is still very relevant when done with excellence. We have lots of great artists who are great ambassadors for our style of gospel music, because they do it with excellence. If we all continue to stay “fresh” as you say, and find great songs, this music will be around for years to come.

ML: I agree, Scott. Okay, one last question for you: What is God currently teaching you in this season of your life?

SF: I want to finish well. Gloria Gaither told me something years ago that I have never forgotten. She said, “Scott, life is not a dress rehearsal…this is the real thing. We have one opportunity to be a good friend, husband, wife, parent, child, etc.” So God continues to teach me that we have to finish well. Our job is to not mess up what God is trying to do in and through our lives.

To find out more information on Legacy Five or purchase their new recording, visit them online at www.legacyfive.com.