Karen Peck & New River Returning to Holy Land

Dahlonega, GA – Five-time GRAMMY® Award nominated and seven-time Dove Award winning group, Karen Peck & New River are thrilled to announce that the 2020 KPNR/Isaacs/Bowlings/Tim Menzies Israel Trip is officially taking reservations.

KPNR will return to beautiful and historic Israel, from June 17-27, 2020. You will walk the places where Jesus walked and taught. It promises to be the trip of a lifetime and they want to personally invite you to go with them!

The all-inclusive experience includes three meals a day, free entrance to the sites, 4-5 star Hotels and, if you sign up with KPNR, the opportunity to be on their tour bus the entire trip. It has been affordably priced, and you are encouraged to prayerfully consider joining them for this amazing opportunity. If you do decide to sign up with KPNR, we encourage you to email them immediately so you can be included on their list/bus.

Karen shared, “We would love for you to go with us! So many people who prayed for us while we were there last year, are now planning to join us. This would be a great Christmas gift to yourself or a loved one. It will be the trip of a lifetime. If you sign up with KPNR as your TOUR HOST, you will be on our bus, we will eat three meals together every day, and experience all of the Holy sites together. Seriously pray about it and join us for this life changing trip! It will be glorious – I’m ready to leave today!”

More information on this once-in-a-lifetime trip, visit New River’s site at www.karenpeckandnewriver.com or the Inspiration website at http://www.inspirationcruises. com/tii and tell them you want Karen Peck and New River to be your host to the Holy Land. Reservations: Phone: (855) 890-0674

About Karen Peck and New River

No doubt the most popular mixed group in Gospel Music, Karen Peck and New River is a powerhouse in the music industry. With hit after hit and multiple number one songs, they are one of the most sought after groups today. Karen is known for her country flair, and for having one of the finest soprano voices in any genre of music.

With appearances on such prestigious stages as The Grand Ole Opry, The Gaither Homecoming concerts, Opryland Theme Park, Dollywood and Six Flags Over Georgia, New River has firmly established their place at the forefront of Southern Gospel Music. Over the past decade, they have been featured on many television networks, with appearances on TBN’s Praise The Lord, the Grand Ole Opry Live and the popular Gaither Gospel video Series. The group has enjoyed many honors and accolades. They have received numerous industry and fan award nominations and have consistently received radio airplay at stations nationwide. Hit releases have flowed their way in bunches, and they have enjoyed many Number One songs. A few of their other previous popular hits include: “Hold Me While I Cry”, “Just One Touch”, “I Wanna Know”, “God Likes To Work”, “Daddy’s Home”, “When Jesus Passes By”, “God Still Answers Prayer”, and “Christian In The House”. Additionally, the group’s Number One hit, “Four Days Late”, was also named Song of the Year by readers of The Singing New Magazine in 2001 and the SGMA Awards and continues to be a favorite among audiences.Karen had a feature role in the movie “Joyful Noise”, starring Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah.